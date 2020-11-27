Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Shoplifting - Amanda E. Brown, born in 1967, 1720 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Raymond L. Hall, born in 1952, 1901 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Loreyona Palmer, born in 1993, 621 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Randal R. Bailey, born in 1983, 1443 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Greg Ford, born in 1990, 4215 North Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Paulding Ave., 4:01 p.m.
• 600 block of 56th Ave., 7:28 p.m.
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 11:30 p.m.
• 3700 block of 10th St., 1:13 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Ernest James Edwards, 41, 1121 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Jonathan McAllister, 35, 918 38th Ave., Meridian. McAllister is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Structure fire, Northeast Cole Rd. (Lauderdale, Sam Dale, Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Water Valley Rd. (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Powell Rd. (Southeast).
• Structure fire, Old Homestead Rd. (Marion, Toomsuba).
• Assist, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Rylan Lane (Collinsville).
• Assist, Timber Trail Dr. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
