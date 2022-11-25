Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 22
• DUI/manslaughter - Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, 2409 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Poncy D. Davis, born in 1981, 502 C St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jariko Q. Chaney, born i 1982, 1207 35th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• Domestic violence - Ricky L. Edwards, born in 1975, 1425 MLK Dr., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with telephone harassment, stalking.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Roshandra L. Thames, born in 1982, 537 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat/three counts - Billy M. Estes, born in 1977, 4966 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur. Estes is also charged with telephone harassment/three counts.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Nov. 22
• Shooting - 800 block of 14th St., 11:16 a.m.
Nov. 23
• Commercial burglary - 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 22
• DUI/first offense - MacDonald Lance Beard, 32, 203 Weir St., Quitman. Beard is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
• Robbery/armed - Christopher Delano Ford, 37, 1416 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Eric D. Jones, 42, 5044 22nd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Matthew Casey Otwell, 35, 5788 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey.
• Failure to pay - John Cecil Ross Jr., 53, 12137 Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
Nov. 23
• DUI/first offense - Maci Lee Driggers, 18, 5002 3rd Place, Meridian. Driggers is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Nov. 22
• Meet complainant - 22nd Ave. S.
• Accident agency - Old Hwy. 80W.
• Rape/attempted - Mini Farm Rd.
• Shooting - Hwy. 496.
• Accident no injuries - Sam Lackey Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
• Traffic stop - Hill Thompson Rd/Evergreen St.
Nov. 23
• Observation - Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
Nov. 23
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 909 Bonita.
• Building fire - 4507 30th.
• Canceled on medical scene - 1005 MLK Jr. Memorial.
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 2118 14th; 2805 Edgewood.
• Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn - 301 C; 718 Waterview.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2428 Old Marion; 803 29th.
• Not reported - 1203 39th; 2208 41st; 502 C; 5199 Newell; 7590 Lake Cove.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
