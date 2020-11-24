Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Willful trespassing, Taelor Turner, born in 1990, homeless.
• Simple assault - Kamesha K. Clark, born in 1982, 1913 15th Ave. Apt. E, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian.
• DUI - James E. Phillips, born in 1986, 2605 52nd St. Apt. D14, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N. 7:29 a.m.
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 7:55 a.m
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Simple assault - Keanna Aaliyha Earl, 26, 1301 36th Ave., Marion.
• Failure to appear - Willie Sillimon Jr., 44, 904 30th Ave., Meridian.
Marion Police Department
• Contempt of court - Martell L. Akines, 34, 6707 11th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Sprinkler activation due to malfunction, 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1608 34th St.
• Unauthorized burning, 2410 S Frontage Rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1820 38th St.
• Building fire, 3002 6th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brushfire, Gene Carr Rd. (Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service, Shelton Shelby Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Mosby Crossing. (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, Thea Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
