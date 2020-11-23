Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI - Shuna P. Knight, born in 2000, 7875C Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Knight is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault on an officer.
• DUI/other - Justin D. Gran, born in 1996, 89 Boner St., Willacoochee, Ga. Gran is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Possession of marijuana - Roderick Mathis, born in 1999, 101 Heritage Rd. Willacoochee, Ga.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeffery M. Sims, born in 1979, 807 CR 514, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Saciyaah Mosley, born in 1995, 5117 Northview Dr. Apt. 13C, Meridian. Mosley is also charged with fighting in public.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing, public drunk.
• DUI/other - Dalton Davis, born in 1969, 6183 Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba. Davis is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 21st St., 12:14 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4900 block of 37th Ave., 6:13 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy.11/80, 7:51 p.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 6:44 a.m.
• 1400 block of 61st Ct., 7:50 a.m.
• 1400 block of 61st Ct., 8:33 a.m.
• 1400 block of 61st Ct., 8:37 a.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 1:50 p.m.
Shootings
• 148-mile marker on Interstate 20/59, 2:19 p.m.
• 3700 block of Valley St., 2:43 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Civil complaint - Dylan Dewayne Allen, 26, 5542 Hunter Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• Murder - Tori Danyelle B. Atkinson, 36, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - William Kelly Baucum, 49, 12363 Magnolia Lake Dr., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Alberto Campa, 40, 746 Gray Dr., Meridian. Campa is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Latisha Jana Davis, 26, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 72, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - David Dawson Dikes, 28, 3205 W Druid Circle, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Jeremy Hill, 32, 142 Cable Line Rd., Cuba, Ala. Hill is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Murder - Edward Earl House, 42, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Exploitation of a child/possession of child pornography - Robert Michael Lundstrom II, 32, 1905 Apache Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Sean Dee Summerford, 43, 303 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tyler Jacob Yeates, 21, 508 CR 370, Enterprise. Yeates is also charged with careless driving, no turn signal, no liability insurance. suspended driver’s license, disregard of traffic device.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Texas Turnaround.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 1425 47th Ave.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 4901 14th St.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 4334 Hwy. 39N.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 558 Murphy Rd.
• False alarm or false call, other, 7300 Old Country Club Place.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1480 Old 8th St. Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Fish Lodge Rd. (South).
• Emergency medical service call, Campground Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Bethel Cemetery Rd. Toomsuba.
• Brushfire, Gene Carr Rd. (Southeast, Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 61 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.