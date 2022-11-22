Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Domestic violence/two counts - Dondre R. Williams, born in 1978, 1800 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Bryson Kendricks, born in 1996, 2406 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert V. Morrison, born in 1959, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Trespass less than larceny - Eddie C. Henderson, born in 1990, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 22
• Petit larceny - Colton L. Parker, born in 1993, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Residential burglary - 3800 block of North Hills St., 10:53 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 2300 block of 27th Ave., 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 22
• Commercial burglary - 3000 block of 8th St., 5:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Sexual battery/four counts - Jerry Jermaine Thedford Jr., 22, 200 23rd St. B168, Meridian.
Nov. 22
• Failure to appear - Steve Allen Wright II, 34, 2450 Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Wright II is also charged with uttering forgery.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Theft - Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Ponta Hills Rd.
• Theft - Woods Rd.
Nov. 22
• Traffic stop - Roebuck Dr.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Nov. 21
• DUI/first offense - Crystal Leedell James, 45, 269 Pine Orchard Circle, Butler, Ala. James is also charged with speeding.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1518 North Hills.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2225 Hillcrest.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1300 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported - 308 5th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
Nov. 21
• Emergency medical service call - Whitaker Rd. (Southeast).
• Controlled burn - Cook Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Fire alarm - Whippoorwill Rd. (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
