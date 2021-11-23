Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Making of terroristic threats - Abdulkhaliq Murshid, 41, 822 70th Place, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Gary Clinton Winstead Jr., 38, 73 CR 356, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tonya Renee Harris, 43, 9th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
None
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, 601 22nd.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 5721 5th.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident, 200 North Hills.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire/unintentional, 5520 Manning.
• Not reported, 1013 17th; 1116 23rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
