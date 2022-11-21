Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 17
• Disorderly conduct - Isabel Solomon, born in 1971, homeless.
• Telephone harassment - Royce Totten, born in 1986, 662 Elsbury Ct. #12 Greendale, Indiana.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Terry A. Terrall, born in 1965, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. Terrall is also charged with trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Simple assault - Dorothy Moore, born in 1962, 815 33rd St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaquavius Q. Spencer, born in 2001, 1804 16th St., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with disturbance of a business.
Nov. 18
• Public drunk - Jaquavius Q. Spencer, born in 2001, 1804 16th St., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault - Latony Jordan, born in 1994, 205 D St. Apt. C4, Meridian. Jordan is also charged with simple assault/threat, willful trespassing.
• Probation violation/parole - Kenneth Tyrone Jordan, 33, 3017 27th St., Meridian.
Nov. 19
• DUI - Rodiver Vazquez, born in 1987, 3523 32nd St., Meridian.
• DUI - Mark B. Taylor, born in 1983, 2575 Freedom Baptist Church Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Charlotte L. Walton, born in 1971, 4621 Oak Hill Dr., Meridian.
Nov. 20
• Willful trespassing - James J. Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Gregory A. Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Christopher D. Ford, born in 1985, 2026 27th Ave., Apt. 2, Meridian. Ford is also charged with simple assault, shoplifting, petit larceny.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Nov. 17
• Commercial burglary - 800 block of 18th Ave. S, 9:03 a.m.
• Shooting - 3500 block of 36th Ave., 2:40 p.m.
• Shooting - 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 18
• Auto burglary - 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:25 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 5300 block of North Hills St., 3:42 p.m.
Nov. 19
• Commercial burglary - 1100 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:29 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 1700 block of 8th Ave., 10:59 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 900 block of 30th Ave., 1:06 p.m.
• Shooting - 4600 block of Manning St., 6:37 a.m.
• Shooting - 600 block of 46th Ave., 6:39 a.m.
Nov. 20
• Robbery - 3100 block of Saint Paul St., 3:27 p.m.
• Commercial burglary - 1500 block of 65th Ave., 4:02 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 600 block of 34th Ave., 10:33 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 18
• Failure to pay - Jennifer Bailey, 38, 3902 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Khari Carvann Barnes, 34, 3409 55th Place, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jimmy Clifton Bell, 33, 12441 Ball Diamond Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jamarkus Hair, 32, 112 Washington St., York, Ala.
• Failure to pay - Abria McCray, 27, 5948 Oakland Park St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Georgio Rushing, 31, 2424 24th St., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Tyler Oneal Stringfellow, 25, 6311 10th St., Meridian.
Nov. 19
• Driving with suspended license - Amanda Eugenia Beavers, 49, 1363 CR 2, Uriah, Ala. Beavers is also charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey law enforcement officer, seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Quayshawn Dezon Bell, 31, 2032 26th Ave., Meridian. Bell is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, child endangerment.
• Court order/mandatory days - Richard Santel Cole, 32, 901 MLK Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Malik Vashon Gale, 23, 8753 King Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/three counts - Kesha Pruitt, 30, 2802 26th St. Apt. 1-5, Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, expired license tag/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Monterrio Deon Robertson, 13308 Hwy. 25S, Philadelphia, Miss. Robertson is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance.
Nov. 20
• DUI/first offense - Seairra Reiter, 24, 2998 Oak Grove Church Rd., Bethpage, Tenn. Reiter is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Nov. 18
• Traffic stop - 45th St.
• Theft - Clarkdale Rd.
• Petit larceny - 22nd Ave. S.
• Shoplifting - Sandflat Rd.
• Traffic stop - Highland Park Dr.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S.
Nov. 19
• Traffic stop - 29th Ave.
• Traffic stop - North Hills St.
• Theft - North Shore Dr.
• Traffic stop - Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Accident no injuries - Briarwood Rd/Northeast Pine.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
• Traffic stop - Old Hwy. 80W.
Nov. 20
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.
Mississippi Drug Task Force
Nov. 18
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jimmy Wes Love, 55, 2527 Hwy. 496, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 19
• Carbon monoxide detector activation - 2520 Grandview.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 1716 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2112 12th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 299 18th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1300 Frontage.
• Not reported - 153 I-20/59 WB; 1800 37th; 1904 10th; 2998 9th; 4334 Hwy. 39; 5542 Hunter Ridge; 799 29th; 908 Deer.
Nov. 20
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 1520 8th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1020 Hwy. 39; 2701 52nd; 917 42nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3103 St Paul.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 4210 North Frontage Rd.
• Not reported - 295 Old Country Club.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 17
• Assist - Old 8th St. Rd. (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Rob Sims Rd. (Southeast). • Emergency medical service call - Jeffery Acres Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20 mm126 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
Nov. 18
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45/Cotton Gin Rd. (Northeast).
• Assist - Townsend Byrd Rd. (Martin).
• Structure fire - Knox Rd. (Toomsuba, Russell, Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Hunter Ridge Rd. (Causeyville).
Nov. 19
• Vehicle fire - I-59 mm146 (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - Old Hwy. 80W (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call - Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale)
• Vehicle fire - Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist - Hughes Rd. (Bailey).
Nov. 20
• Emergency medical service call - Luther Ray Cobb Rd. (Center Ridge).
• Emergency medical service call - Daleville Prismatic Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call - Alice Irby Ext. (Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
