Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Robbery/armed - Danita Dayveasha Roberts, 23, 626 21st St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Scottie Lavell Williams, 29, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Jareigus Dixon, born in 1986, 2111 27th Ave., Meridian. Dixon is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disturbance of a business - Debra L. Prather, born in 1958, 4100 40th St. Apt. 7, Meridian.
• DUI/other - James A. Ryan, born in 1982, 143 Jr Steede Rd., Lucedale. Ryan is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of 3rd Ave. South, 5:08 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Robbery/armed - Laquantas D. Cole, 16, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Robbery/armed - Tamarcus Evans, 18, 100 Golf Circle, Tunica.
• Robbery/armed - Lasteven Terrell Hill, 22, 8384 Kemper Springs Rd., Lauderdale. Hill is also charged with failure to pay.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - John Bentley Poisso Jr., 62, 2051 A Old Wire Rd., Meridian. Poisso Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts, possession of heroin with intent, trafficking.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Pick up wanted
• Old Wire Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 320 Sweet Gum Bottom Rd.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 820 Bragg Ave.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 1210 Hwy. 39 bypass.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, 19S/Long Creek (Southeast).
• Fire alarm, Birch St. (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, CR 480 (Clarkdale).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Old Homestead (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.