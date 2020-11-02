Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Murder - Kenneth Earl Barrett, 21, 2921 10th Ave., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence/felony - Devin B. Adams, 29, 1290 Schamberville Lane, Collinsville.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Joseph Darryl Autman Jr., 52, 23 Autman Rd., Collinsville. Autman Jr. is also charged with careless driving.
• Failure to appear - Ukisha Lashay Carter, 40, 1516 Hwy. 15N, Philadelphia.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Spencer Hobert Cherry, 32, 1420 Komegay Dr., Meridian. Cherry is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Public drunk - Jessica Rena Crowder, 39, 14507 CR 514, Meridian. Crowder is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• DUI/first offense - Tony Marquis Johnson, 41, 1149 John C. Stennis Dr., Lauderdale. Johnson is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Dustin Edd Kilpatrick, 19, 11431 Rd 838, Philadelphia. Kilpatrick is also charged with careless driving.
• Reckless driving - Shannon Douthitt McGarity, 44, 5253 Hwy. 19N, Frontage Rd. McGarity is also charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Tiffany Jordan, 27, 3283 Cedar Lane, Toomsuba. Jordan is also charged with failure to dim headlights, expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Malone Myers, 47, 10391 Morgan Rd., Meridian. Myers is also charged with improper equipment.
• Disturbance of family - Erica Marie Painter, 31, 8147 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Charles Parker, 31, 8033 CR 350, Meridian. Parker is also charged with improper lane usage.
• DUI/first offense - Aaron Stringfellow, 54, 3704 Paulding St., Meridian. Stringfellow is also charged with driving without headlights, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Breckenridge Dr.
Suspicious person
• Causeyville Rd.
• Old Wire Rd.
Missing person
• Lizelia Rd.
Alarm
• Hwy. 19N.
DUI
• Russell Dr.
Accident with injuries
• Causeyville Rd.
• Hwy. 496.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Christopher Swearengen, 34, 4308 20th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire assist, Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Graceland Dr. (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Russell Topton Rd. (Russell).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
