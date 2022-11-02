Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Oct. 28
• Simple assault/threat - Byron L. Humphries Jr., born in 1973, 79 CR 4111, Pachuta. Humphries Jr. is also charged with disturbance of a business, willful trespassing. • Possession of a controlled substance - Fernando R. Phillips, born in 1983, 2305 D St. Apt. G1, Meridian.
Oct. 29
• DUI - Soranna S. Dean, born in 1991, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. K74, Meridian. Dean is also charged with child endangerment/DUI.
• Shoplifting - Ricky N. Herrington, born in 1984, 8295 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale. • DUI - Antwuan Alford, born in 1993, 4608 Vimville Causeyville Rd., Meridian. • Simple assault - Alicia F. Yates, born in 1986, 1421 26th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian. • Disorderly conduct - James A. Holliday, born in 1980, 2033 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Angela D. Hill-Gibbs, born in 1974, 1815 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Marshall L. Hart, born in 1981, 2316 2nd Ave., Meridian.
Oct. 30
• DUI/other - Paul M. Kelley Jr., born in 1972, 1625 28th Ave., Meridian. Kelley Jr. is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jessica N. Sumrall, born in 1991, 6232 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael Chism, born in 1980, 6566 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Terry A. Terral, born in 1965, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jacob B. Chancelor, born in 1998, 2315 27th Ave., Meridian.
Oct. 31
• Aggravated assault - Dennis Lafrank Collier, 21, 4203 38th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Nicolas Demearl Williams, 31, 840 Cromwell St., West Point.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Matthew L. Byrd, born in 1983, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Byrd is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Stalking - Alfred Watts, born in 1987, 2819 27th St., Meridian. Watts is also charged with willful trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Simple assault/threat - Clarence J. Clay Jr., born in 2000, 2333 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tina M. Ramirez, born in 1987, 2609 18th St. Apt. D, Meridian.
Nov. 1
• Failure to pay - Janika Lataya Hopson, 24, 1907 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Roxie A. Ezell, born in 1985, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Marcus D. Clayton, born in 1982, 2103 8th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Oct. 28
• Auto burglary - 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 10:32 a.m.
• Shooting - 2400 block of 4th Ave., 8:29 p.m.
Oct. 29
• Commercial burglary - 3700 block of 8th St., 9:13 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 3400 block of 11th St., 3:45 a.m.
• Shooting - 3100 block of Vally St., 2:50 p.m.
Oct. 30
• Stolen vehicle - 600 block of 19th Ave., 11:18 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 1600 block of 18th Ave., 10:21 a.m.
• Shooting - 2200 block of 42nd Ave., 10 p.m.
Oct. 31
• Commercial burglary - 4800 block of 8th St., 8:04 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 900 block of B St., 8:23 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 1500 block of Pine St. North, 12:08 a.m.
• Shooting - 4500 block of 20th St., 7:52 a.m.
Nov. 1
• Robbery - 700 block of Front St. Ext., 11:29 p.m.
• Stolen vehicles - 1700 block of 2nd St. S, 6:06 p.m.
• Shooting - 2300 block of 4th St., 12:38 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Oct. 31
• DUI/first offense - Erika Renea Monroe, 22, 2129 35th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 1
• No license tag - Rigoberto Diaz, 22, 129 Long Blvd., Quitman. Diaz is also charged with failure to pay, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Christopher James Holliman, 31, 775 East Firetower Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Abigail G. McDurmond, 21, 3675 N Lake Dr., Meridian. McDurmond is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Johnnie Lee Roberts, 75, 6445 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Oct. 31
• Meet complainant - W Lauderdale Rd.
• Burglary to vehicle - Hwy. 19S.
• Grand larceny - Hwy. 19N.
• Grand larceny - Long Creek Water Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
Nov. 1
• Accident with injuries - Causeyville Whynot Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 145.
• Observation - King Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 80 W.
Nov. 2
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 1
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2404 40th; 3017 40th.
• Not reported - 3400 St. Paul; 4200 38th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Oct. 31
• Emergency medical service call - Frazier Rd. (Martin).
Nov. 1
• Motor vehicle accident - Causeyville Whynot Rd. (Southeast).
• Grass fire - 160 mm I-20 (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - 161 mm (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
