Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 15
• Willful trespassing - Bryson K. Kendricks, born in 1996, 2406 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Demondrez M. Hopson, born in 1997, 8059 B Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
Nov. 16
• Simple assault/two counts - Vashondra D. Sterdivant, born in 1977, 3017 11th St., Meridian. Sterdivant is also charged with telephone harassment/two counts.
• DUI/refusal - Julie Y. Lanham, born in 1990, 10746 Hickory Hills Circle, Collinsville.
• DUI - Quentin D. Jones, born in 1983, 2203 State Blvd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Laporsha Q. Williams, born in 1997, 4014 26th St., Meridian.
Nov. 17
• Aggravated assault - Undreus Evans, 18, 6289 Luther Ray Cobb Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 15
• Shooting - 2000 block of 42nd Ave., 9:49 p.m.
• 4700 block of Royal Rd., 7:59 a.m.
Nov. 16
• Commercial burglary - 4200 block of 8th St., 11:58 p.m.
• Shooting - 4700 block of Royal Rd., 7:59 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 16
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Jaylen Jiquez Crowell, 19, 3202 52nd St., Meridian.
• Credit card, intent to defraud/four counts - Nicholas Cayden Page, 19, 5044 Hwy. 145 S, Meridian.
Nov. 17
• DUI/other substance - Michael Lee Dunnigan Jr., 18, 3867 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. Dunnigan Jr. is also charged with failure to signal lane changes, failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired tag, seat belt violation, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, child endangerment, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Possession of controlled substance - John Edward Johnson, 49, 11885 Jay Dr., Enterprise.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Quentin Deunt’e Jones, 39, 3004 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Lisa Lewis, 49, 660 Foreman Tole Rd., Bailey.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Marshall Margrave, 36, 1510 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Margrave is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Failure to pay - Jessica Brooke McCoy, 22, 3150 CR 371, Enterprise.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Breanna Phillips, 29, 1326 28th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with failure to appear.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 32, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Terry Alan Terral, 57, 3911 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Dequan Sammie Tobias, 21, 3418 Lausat St., Metairie, La.
Nov. 18
• Probation violation/parole - John Montgomery Avery III, 51, 232 C&C Riley Lane, Shubuta.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Jariko Quantrell Chaney, 40, 1207 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Quanticia Hopson, 25, 8059 Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Hopson is also charged with color of lighting on vehicle, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 16
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Pick-up wanted - 8th St.
• Traffic stop - Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Theft - Wesley Chapel Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
Nov. 17
• Theft - Hwy. 45 bypass NB.
• Meet complainant - Linton Rd.
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.
Nov. 18
• Traffic stop - 45th St.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Nov. 16
• DUI/first offense - Richard D. Hickman, 30, 3403 Parkway Blvd., Meridian. Hickman is also charged with child endangerment, child restraint law.
Nov. 17
• DUI/other substance - John Miguel Adams, 30, 8809 Fig St., New Orleans, La. Adams is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, expired tag.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Quanita Darrylnn Adams, 2005 Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way, New Orleans, La. Adams is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jessica Anne Branch, 45, 4640 JB Gill Rd., Toomsuba. Branch is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 18
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional - 1399 Roebuck; 3400 St Paul.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 4360 Hwy. 39.
• Building fire - 312 5th; 909 Church.
• Fires in structure other than in a building - 4700 8th.
• Gas leak - 1821 25th.
• Lock-in - 3400 27th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4608 37th; 907 Church.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2299 32nd; 3299 5th; 4199 Royal.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 399 25th.
• Not reported - 1801 24th; 2199 Hwy. 19; 3601 Parkway; 416 4th; 803 29th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 16
• Structure fire - W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Bailey).
• Fire alarm - Long Creek Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Causeyville).
• Assist - Espey Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45/Sam Lackey Rd. (Marion).
Nov. 17
• Assist - Old 8th St. Rd. (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Rob Sims Rd. (Southeast).
• Assist - Jeffrey Acres Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist - MM126 (Meehan).
• Assist - Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 17 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.