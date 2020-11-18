Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - David Dawson Dikes, 28, 3205 W Druid Circle, Meridian. Dikes is also charged with color of lighting on vehicle, expired tag, careless driving.
• Failure to pay - Oudia Graham, 47, 1903 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Larron Lewis, 41, 4308 20th St. or 3901 King Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Paul McMullan, 21, 1471 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tadarius Davion Rogers, 26, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Abusive calls/emergency phone - Kellie L. Simpson-Ivey, 39, no address.
• Failure to pay - Jimmy Houston Steakley, 44, 586 Linton Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 27, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Hubert Glenn Thrash Jr., 38, 80th Rd., Preston.
• DUI/first offense - Paul Jay Trollinger, 50, 433 Creston, Jackson. Trollinger is also charged with obstructing traffic.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
Suspicious person
• 5th St.
Stolen vehicle
• North Frontage Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Valley Rd.
• Long Creek Rd.
Disturbance
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20EB
Simple assault
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional, 2614 Davis St.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1526 21st St.
• Public service, 1001 14th St.
• Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional, 396 Rollingwood Dr.
• Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional, 2909 36th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Butts Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Cook Rd. (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/29 (Lost Gap, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.