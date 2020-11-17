Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Dylan Taylor Stephens, 26, 4616 King Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerry Kirk, born in 1964, 117 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Edward Campbell, born in 1969, 1814 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with disturbing the peace.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Edward Steven Campbell, 51, 3608 35th Ave. Campbell is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper equipment.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joshua Linton King, 23, 3061 Rivers Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Patrick Ryan Rollins. 35, 1555 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Kenneth Tyrese Thomas, 25, 2447 4th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 11/80
• Rabbit Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Fish Lodge Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Earl Reynolds Rd.
Disturbance
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional, 2524 Grandview Ave.
• Road freight or transport vehicle fire, 3155 Lamb Dr.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG), 2916 St Paul St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brushfire, Dock Gator Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Assist, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
