Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Kidnapping - Danita Dayveasha Roberts, 24, 425 39th Ave., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with motor vehicle felony taking.
• Stalking - Julius M. Hayes, born in 1981, 3218 11th Place, Meridian. Hayes is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Vdell Maye, born in 1997, 3517 35th Ave., Meridian
• Domestic violence - Elizabeth Huerta, born in 1981, 861 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Renall Powell, born in 1981, 4701 State Blvd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Angela Covington, born in 1982, 1403 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Leddrick R. Brown, born in 1969, 3301 56th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Billy D. Spivey, born in 1997, 4207 Sand Springs Church Rd., Decatur.
• Shoplifting - Ivie Gill, born in 1990, 2211 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ashley Hill, born in 1993, 1807 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kevonte R. Henry, born in 1997, 4104 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Andrew D. Miller, born in 1991, 502 Terry Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/other - X’Zavion D. McCoy, born in 2003, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Adrian Warfield, born in 2001, 144 Hunt St., Rolling Fork.
• Possession of marijuana - Sheiana L. Davis, born in 1991, 211 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Kendrick Martin, born in 2001, 2713 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Derick C. Braggs Jr., born in 1996, 2510 Reabok Circle SW Huntsville, Ala.
• Public drunk - Alicia F. Yates, born in 1986, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Fredrick McDonald, born in 1981, 4401 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brittney N. Stewart, born in 1987, 729 NW 1st St. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stewart is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Shannon Tention, born in 1980, 1925 25th Ave., Meridian. Tention is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Justine Graham, born in 1988 1114 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Charles Fluker, born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Riley Myers, born in 1997, 3210 Hickory Fellowship Rd., Hickory. Myers is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Robert V. Morrison, born in 1959, 3610 41st St., Meridian. Morrison is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Charlanne N. Schwindaman, born in 1963, 335 Beverly Circle, Crystal Springs. Schwindaman is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI - Willie Brown, born in 1962, 526 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Heidi Heblon, born in 1979, 3658 Valley Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 3100 block of 23rd Ave., 10 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:06 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of Hillcrest Dr., 6:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - DeShunda Gaines, 35, 67 Newbury St., Boston, Mass. Gaines is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Armed robbery - Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 31, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with aggravated assault/two counts.
• Contempt of court - Joie Taylor Walters, 23, 8880 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jimmy Clifton Bell, 32, 1520 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Failure to appear/bench warrant - Napolean D. Cole, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Willie James Hall, 51, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian. • False pretense - Brittany Leann McCann, 30, 536 Wilcher Rd., Carthage.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Almetres L. Mosley, 36, 5709 Manning St., Meridian.
• Sale of a controlled substance/two counts - Charles Eugene Smith Jr., 25, 6998 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Smith Jr. is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sale of a controlled substance, disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, disregard of traffic devices, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• Dogwood Lake Rd.
Shooting
• Briarwood Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 80W.
Grand larceny
• Aycock Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Not reported
• 2400 Hwy. 19.
• 3901 King.
• 799 46th.
• 825 Hwy. 19.
• 1219 Hwy. 39.
• 1221 24th.
• 3310 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Emergency medical service call
• Valley Rd. (South).
Brushfire
• Arundel (South).
• Paulding (Lost Gap, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 44 emergency runs for Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.