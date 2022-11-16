Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 10
• Simple assault/threat - Travesha S. James, born in 2000, 539 47th Ave., Meridian. James is also charged with stalking.
• Stalking - Vickie L. James, born in 1975, 539 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - Brianna K. James, born in 1992, 539 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Byron Humphries, born in 1973, 79 CR 4111, Pachuta.
• Domestic violence - Brandon Walk, born in 1992, 1724 18th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Ray A. Barnes Jr., born in 1989, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian. Barnes Jr. is also charged with simple assault.
• Domestic violence - Mardreekus D. Horn, born in 1994, 1913 26th Ave., Meridian.
Nov. 11
• DUI - Andre L. Hampton, born i 1979, 3766 Hwy. 156, Butler, Ala.
• Willful trespassing - Christopher D. Ford, born i 1985, 2026 27th Ave. Apt. 2, Meridian. Ford is also charged with simple assault.
Nov. 12
• Disturbance of a business - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with petit larceny, trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Jamelia A. Coleman, born in 2002, 1208 45th Ave., Meridian. Coleman is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault.
• Domestic violence - Maurice E. Eason, born in 1992, 326 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Gregory A. Gosnell, born in 1984, homeless. Gosnell is also charged with jaywalking.
Nov. 13
• Domestic violence - Derrell D. Cox, born in 1989, 3839 42nd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kimbreshia J. Thomas, born in 2001, 8307 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Shanna L. Kelly, born in 1983, 121 Woodley Ave., Butler, Ala. Kelly is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Chelsey L. Dew, born in 1995, 3834 Suqualena Meehan Rd., Meridian.
Nov. 14
• Petit larceny - Christopher D. Ford, born in 1985, 2026 27th Ave. Apt. 2, Meridian. Ford is also charged with trespassing.
• Trespass less than larceny - Isaiah R. Roberts, born in 1996, 575 CR 360, Enterprise.
Nov. 15
• Disturbance of a business - Johnathan R. Blankenship, born in 1985, 5788 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 11
• Commercial burglary - 4800 block of 8th St., 4:36 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 700 block of Hwy. 19N, 7:34 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 4300 block of 8th St., 9:36 a.m.
Nov. 12
• Residential burglary - 1200 block of 44th Ave., 1:54 p.m.
Nov. 13
• Commercial burglary - 2200 block of 5th St., 3:47 a.m.
Nov. 14
• Commercial burglary - 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:45 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 900 block of 1st Ave. East, 2:35 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Nov. 14
• DUI/second offense - Ebony Lashae Arrington, 33, 107 71st Place A81, Meridian. Arrington is also charged with seat belt violation, expired tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, child restraint law, child endangerment, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law, failure to appear.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Kevin Randall King, 40, 3920 40th St., Meridian. King is also charged with reckless driving.
Nov. 15
• Trespassing - Donald Anthony Adams, 46, 3115 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Josh Kent Hendon, 37, 10352 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Trespassing/willful - Kenneth Christopher Franklin, 52, 4709 Valley Rd. Lot B, Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 30, 5044 Hwy. 145S, Meridian.
• False ID information - Tyler Charles Payne, 31, 141 Mill St., Collin, Texas.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 13
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.
Nov. 14
• Traffic stop - North Hills St.
• Theft - Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - 10th Ave/19th St.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N/Old Marion Rd.
Nov. 15
• Meet complainant - Hwy. 19N NB.
• Theft - Will Wright Rd.
• Drug activity - Long Creek Rd.
• Pick-up wanted - Valley Rd.
• Improperly parked - Hwy. 45 bypass SB/Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Nov. 14
• Emergency medical service call - Rollins Dr. (Lauderdale). • Brush fire - Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Wildcat Rd. (Collinsville).
Nov. 15
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20/164 mm. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.