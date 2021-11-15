Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher L. Blanks, 42, 1321 44th Ave., Meridian. Blanks is also charged with a suspended driver’s license.
• Failure to appear - Jomarcus Laclydeze Brown, 23, 6280 Oxford., Lauderdale.
• Failure to have vehicle under control - Joshua Davis, 18, 3010 A Pauldin Rd., Meridian. Davis is also charged with no driver’s license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of driver’s license, no turn signal, fleeing arrest, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Sheiana Lamonda Davis, 29, 5055 37th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jason M. Galaske, 39, 1670 Gin Rd., Mickie, Tenn.
• DUI/second offense - Samuel Dwan Harris, 32, 443 Graytown Rd., Lake. Harris is also charged with speeding/30 over, improper passing, reckless driving, following too closely, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer/two counts.
• Failure to appear - Ashley Hill, 33, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kenneth A. Johnson, 43, 2817 29th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jessica Deon Lester, 42, 2900 St Paul St., Meridian.
• Murder/first degree - Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, 9467 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kevin E. Patterson, 38, 4934 Louise Sharp Dr., Meridian. Patterson is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license.
• Failure to pay - Johnathan LaMorris Price, 43, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Danell Reese, 38, 8216 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Lavern Stribling, 42, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jakarey Terrell, 22, 204 Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 493.
Shoplifting
• Hwy. 80W.
Observation
• N Frontage Rd.
Pursuit
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Accident with injuries
• Crescent Lake Rd.
• Mosley Lake Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
• Rob Sims Rd.
Shooting
• Rob Sims Rd.
Follow-up
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Assist police or other governmental agency
• 510 22nd.
Person in distress, other.
• 4401 40th.
Not reported
• 409 Front St.
• 1719 Hwy. 19.
• 4401 40th.
• 4300 19th.
• 4433 27th.
Lock-in
• 1914 11th.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 576 Bonita Lakes.
Fire in a portable building, fixed location
• 4300 19th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
