Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Christopher L. Blanks, 42, 1321 44th Ave., Meridian. Blanks is also charged with a suspended driver’s license.

• Failure to appear - Jomarcus Laclydeze Brown, 23, 6280 Oxford., Lauderdale.

• Failure to have vehicle under control - Joshua Davis, 18, 3010 A Pauldin Rd., Meridian. Davis is also charged with no driver’s license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of driver’s license, no turn signal, fleeing arrest, no license tag, no liability insurance.

• Failure to pay/two counts - Sheiana Lamonda Davis, 29, 5055 37th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Jason M. Galaske, 39, 1670 Gin Rd., Mickie, Tenn.

• DUI/second offense - Samuel Dwan Harris, 32, 443 Graytown Rd., Lake. Harris is also charged with speeding/30 over, improper passing, reckless driving, following too closely, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer/two counts.

• Failure to appear - Ashley Hill, 33, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kenneth A. Johnson, 43, 2817 29th St., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Jessica Deon Lester, 42, 2900 St Paul St., Meridian.

• Murder/first degree - Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, 9467 Hwy. 495, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Kevin E. Patterson, 38, 4934 Louise Sharp Dr., Meridian. Patterson is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license.

• Failure to pay - Johnathan LaMorris Price, 43, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Danell Reese, 38, 8216 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.

• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Lavern Stribling, 42, 3203 12th St., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Jakarey Terrell, 22, 204 Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Burglary already occupied

• Hwy. 493.

Shoplifting

• Hwy. 80W.

Observation

• N Frontage Rd.

Pursuit

• Old Hwy. 80W.

Accident with injuries

• Crescent Lake Rd.

• Mosley Lake Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Bolen Long Creek Rd.

• Rob Sims Rd.

Shooting

• Rob Sims Rd.

Follow-up

• 5th St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Assist police or other governmental agency

• 510 22nd.

Person in distress, other.

• 4401 40th.

Not reported

• 409 Front St.

• 1719 Hwy. 19.

• 4401 40th.

• 4300 19th.

• 4433 27th.

Lock-in

• 1914 11th.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

• 576 Bonita Lakes.

Fire in a portable building, fixed location

• 4300 19th.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

