Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Nov. 10
• Probation violation/parole - Daniel Robert Baxley, 38, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bryan Shane Bennett, 35, 8291 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Bennett is also charged with no license tag, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Antonio Darrell Cook Jr., 23, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
Nov. 11
• DUI/refusal to take test - Jimmy Joe Allison, 50, 1677 Davis Ishee Rd., DeKalb. Allison is also charged with improper lane usage.
• Failure to pay - Demetrius Migel Durr, 23, 4508 Valley St., Meridian.
Nov. 12
• Possession of controlled substance - Samuel Thomas Lang, 43, 770 Wilder Dr., Meridian.
• Sexual battery - Calvin Roy Randall, 53, 1450 Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Nov. 13
• Trespassing - Demeturis Lavon Ford (Welch), 43, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jimmy Wes Love, 55, 2533 Hwy. 496, Collinsville.
• DUI/other substance - Zybriarial Bretaria Hampton, 21, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, possession of controlled substance.
• Possession of methamphetamine - John David Oliver, 44, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with probation violation/parole/two counts.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Jimmy Dewayne Raines, 57, 317 B Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Lisa Ann Spears, 43, 518 34th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Nov. 10
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Traffic stop - Allen Swamp Rd.
• Disturbance - Fellowship Rd.
Nov. 11
• Accident no injuries - Old Hwy. 19 SE/Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Disturbance - Zero Rd.
• Assist Metro - Gilbert Joyner Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 495.
• Shooting - Old Hwy. 45N.
Nov. 12
• Accident no injuries - Bolen Long Creek Rd.
• Pick-up wanted - Wilder Dr.
• Welfare check - Sandflat Rd.
• Suspicious vehicle - Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Nov. 13
• Pick-up wanted - Hwy. 496.
• Accident no injuries - Martin Moore Rd.
• Disturbance - Hwy. 19S.
• Burglary/already occupied - Les Harwell Rd.
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.
Nov. 14
• Traffic stop - North Hills St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 11
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 1105 6th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 815 33rd.
• Not reported - 2599 29th; 3715 19th; 4512 28th.
Nov. 12
• Alarm system activation, no fire - 1926 23rd.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 2427 4th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2620 19th; 7029 10th.
• Not reported - 522 Hwy. 19.
Nov. 13
• Building fire - 2115 16th.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 3221 46th.
• Fires in structure other than in a bldg. - 5044 22nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1428 33rd.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1004 29th; 2998 9th; 600 22nd.
Nov. 14
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 6600 Poplar Springs.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2211 23rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3799 29th.
• Smoke or odor removal - 2148 13th.
• Not reported - 3102 6th; 550 D.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Nov. 9
• Motor vehicle accident - Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Brush fire - Lizelia Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call - Jeff Davis School Rd. (Southeast).
Nov. 11
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20 mm/163 (Toomsuba/Russell).
• Fire alarm - Big Oak Dr. (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Valley Rd.
• Emergency medical service call - Gilbert Joyner Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20 mm/126.
Nov. 10
• Emergency medical service call - Morgan Rd. (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire - Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
Nov. 12
• Structure fire - Old Homestead (Marion, Russell, Toomsuba).
• Assist - Lake Flora Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Mosley Crossing (Collinsville).
Nov. 13
• Structure fire - Walker-Bottom,
• Emergency medical service call - Rob Sims Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - York Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 23 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.