Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault/threat - Marcie Barrett, born in 1977, 2921 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Rebekah Atkins, born in 2001, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian. Atkins is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/other - David K. Moody, born in 1986, 2413 B St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Bruce S. Shearon, born in 1994, 22 CR 32, Dennis. Miss.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - James Dewayne Allen, 42, 3022 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Qwasaun Deearan Bester, 29, 209 W Lee St., Clinton, N.C. Bester is also charged with careless driving, switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Joshua Paul Henley, 35, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian. Henley is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• DUI/first offense - Virginia Faye Holyfield, 29, 289 Chesney Town Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Holyfield is also charged with careless driving.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Tyler McMullen, 32, 2257 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Richard Owen Neal, 56, 1435 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Neal is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Dillard Rd.
• Hwy. 496
Traffic stop
• Roebuck Dr.-Myrtle Dr.
• Lakeside Dr.-Causeyville Rd.
• Interstate 20-59 EB.
Accident no injuries
• Pine Springs Rd.
Theft
• Fred Haguewood Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Pine Springs Rd.-A.C. Brown Rd.
Pick up prisoner
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19N (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Betts Radcliff Rd. (Russell).
• Structure fire, Old Hwy. 80 (South, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
