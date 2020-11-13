Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless.
• Destroying city property - Dylan Stephens, born in 1994, 4416 King Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - David A. Gordon, born in 1977, 3423 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with simple assault/threat/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Laderrick Rencher, born in 1975, 3717 42nd St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Sonya J. Lanier, born in 1993, 107 71st Place Apt. C7, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Church burglary
• 2600 block of C St., 12:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2900 block of Old Marion Rd., 8:52 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of Grandview Ave., 9:35 a.m.
• 2300 block of 16th St., 3:16 p.m.
• 800 block of 1st Ave. E. 9 p.m.
• 800 block of 1st Ave. E. 9:36 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4700 block of 11th St., 812 a.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 35th Ave., 12:18 a.m.
• 4000 block of Royal Rd., 12:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/second offense - Jacob Brent Chancelor, 21, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman. Chancelor is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Brian Devonta Hinton, 22, 761 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Angela Theresa Holliday, 40, 5465 Fish Lodge Rd., Meridian. Hinton is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/first offense - Nova Leann Perry, 38, 157 CR 611, Walnut. Perry is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Christian Tyler Rodgers, 24, 10827 Frazier Rd., Bailey. Rodgers is also charged with possession of firearm/possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of firearm, burglary/commercial, burglary tools/possession.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Vandalism
• Skyland Dr.
Stolen vehicle
• S L Wilson Rd.
Disturbance
• Fish Lodge Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Whippoorwill Rd.-Hwy. 19 N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Nov. 9
• Vehicle accident, B St.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• False alarm, 27th Ave.
• False alarm, 5th St.
• False alarm, Hwy. 19N.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 30th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 5th St.
• Medical assist, St. Andrews St.
Nov. 10
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 2706 St. Andrews St.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) 2617 6th St.
• Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional, 5502 N Frontage Rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1300 38th Ave. E.
• Medical assist, assit EMS crew, 2524 Grandview Ave.
Nov. 11
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle, 200 Briarwood Rd.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional, 3101 25th St.
• Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional, 701 26th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493/Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Greenhill Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Russell Topton-Knox Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Windsor Rd.-Windsor Circle (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm, Poplar Springs Nursing Center (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
