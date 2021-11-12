Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/other - Jennifer L. Murphy, born in 1981, 4524 Hwy. 39N Apt. 136, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tishun Holmes, born in 2002, 1318 19th St., Apt. B6, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Paul S. Russell, born in 1956, 3403 39th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Antonio D. Stewart, born in 1986, 817 56th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Khaneron M. LeFlore, born in 1983, 8699 King Rd, Bailey.
• Disorderly conduct - Kenneth Mathis, born in 1979, 2213 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Latony Jordan, born in 1993, 2305 D St. Apt. C4, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of 8th St., 9:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3400 block of 20th St., 4:40 p.m.
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:56 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2000 block of Front St., 8:37 a.m.
• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 2:39 p.m.
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 5:59 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 7000 block of 59th Place, 11:19 p.m.
Shootings
• 3700 block of Davis St., 5:38 a.m.
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 1:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Shoplifting - Justin Eric Dearman, 25, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Michael Lee Graham Jr., 24, 4206 59th Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Johnny Clay Taylor, 49, 1203 Karnagay Dr., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Sandflat Rd.
Drug activity
• Briarwood Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Burglary attempt
• Butts Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Oneisha Marshae Caldwell, 26, 605 Delaine Rd., Cuba, Ala. Caldwell is also charged with speeding 30 and over, child endangerment.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Arcing, shorted electrical equipment
• 1601 Frontage.
Not reported
• 2605 20th.
• 4926 Hwy. 493.
• 5217 Druid.
• 1303 Roebuck.
• 2500 Hwy. 11/80.
• 5805 Newell.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 720 Hwy. 19.
Outside storage fire
• 1000 Bonita Lakes.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.