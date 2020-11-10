Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Christopher G. Garcia, 32, 913 Blackjack Rd., Philadelphia.
• Trespassing - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless.
• Giving false information - Christopher Garcia, born in 1988, 913 Blackjack Rd., Philadelphia.
• Giving false information - Karrigan D. Farve, born in 1990, 138 Jim Rd., Philadelphia.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Christopher Akins, born in 1977, 804 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Akins is also charged with simple assault.
• Public drunk - Charles Brown, born in 1989, 919 65th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jessica Davis, born in 1977, 1724 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Mason D. Howard, born in 1993, 2843 CR 672, Quitman.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Incident Reports
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block or 6th St., 10:03 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:57 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Failure to pay - Drew Reece Espey, 22, 11877 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• Sale of a controlled substance - Andrew Roderick Griggs, 34, 107 71st St. A-88, Meridian.
• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Daniel Joseph Johnson, 42, 9526 West Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Welfare check
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious person
• W Lauderdale Rd-Swearington Rd., Collinsville.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 45 BP/SB Luther Walker Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 493., Bailey.
• Hwy. 493-Buntin Gunn Rd., Bailey.
Accident hit and run
• Centerhill-Martin Rd., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
