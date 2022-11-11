Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Nov. 9
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Andrea Roseanne Boyd, 41, 2706 10th Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Possession of controlled substance - Tabarian Debreun Clark, 24, 5233 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Jessica Cerese Culpepper, 40, 1819 Dogwood Dr., Meridian. Culpepper is also charged with failure to pay, trafficking in a controlled substance.’ • Trafficking in a controlled substance - Murphy Culpepper, 62, 1819 1/2 Dogwood Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Casey Litchfield, 29, 106 Shield’s Rd., Meridian. Litchfield is also charged with trespassing.
• Petit larceny - Marshall Magrave, 36, 1510 22nd Ave. Heights, Toomsuba.
• Credit card/intent to defraud/two counts - Shirley Renee Porter, 28, 3863 Causeyville-Whynot Rd., Meridian. Porter is also charged with identity theft.
• Possession of controlled substance - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 40, 4780 E Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 9
• Pursuit - 65th Ave.
• Assault - 5th St.
• Observation - Telephone Station Rd/Hwy. 11/80.
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Accident unknown - Long Creek Rd.
• Observation - Clarkdale 356.
• Accident with injuries - Valley Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Nov. 10
• Canceled on medical scene - 1299 16th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1519 35th; 3020 25th.
• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 2202 6th.
• Not reported - 2500 14th; 3201 46th; 4914 33rd; 803 29th; 910 Hwy. 19.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
