Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Nov. 9

• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Andrea Roseanne Boyd, 41, 2706 10th Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with telephone harassment.

• Possession of controlled substance - Tabarian Debreun Clark, 24, 5233 Ash Ave., Meridian.

• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Jessica Cerese Culpepper, 40, 1819 Dogwood Dr., Meridian. Culpepper is also charged with failure to pay, trafficking in a controlled substance.’ • Trafficking in a controlled substance - Murphy Culpepper, 62, 1819 1/2 Dogwood Dr., Meridian.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Casey Litchfield, 29, 106 Shield’s Rd., Meridian. Litchfield is also charged with trespassing.

• Petit larceny - Marshall Magrave, 36, 1510 22nd Ave. Heights, Toomsuba.

• Credit card/intent to defraud/two counts - Shirley Renee Porter, 28, 3863 Causeyville-Whynot Rd., Meridian. Porter is also charged with identity theft.

• Possession of controlled substance - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 40, 4780 E Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with probation violation/parole.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Nov. 9

• Pursuit - 65th Ave.

• Assault - 5th St.

• Observation - Telephone Station Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

• Theft - Constitution Ave.

• Accident unknown - Long Creek Rd.

• Observation - Clarkdale 356.

• Accident with injuries - Valley Rd.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

Nov. 10

• Canceled on medical scene - 1299 16th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1519 35th; 3020 25th.

• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 2202 6th.

• Not reported - 2500 14th; 3201 46th; 4914 33rd; 803 29th; 910 Hwy. 19.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

