Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Manslaughter - Ebony Lashea Creekmore, 32, 3474 Hwy. 11/80 E, Toomsuba. • Public drunk - Jeremy Hughes, born in 1979, 150 W Christi Dr. Lot 78, Dickson, Tenn.

• DUI/other - Christopher D. Talbert, born in 1982, 7692 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Talbert is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

• DUI/other - Jovann Baucum, born in 1959, 419 6th Ave., Meridian. Baucum is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, giving false information.

• Domestic violence - Mario Cole, born in 1986, 1481 Russell Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Joanna J. Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian. Dorn is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Carrying a concealed weapon - Octavious Hudson, born in 1987, 5230 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Alrico Ford, born in 1989, 10108 Dawn Ridge Dr., Moss Point.

• Disorderly conduct - Lacedrick R. Dixon, born in 1982, 5203 Druid Ln., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Danyall D. Myles, born in 1977, 5054 37th St., Meridian. Myles is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

• DUI/other - Ronald W. McGowin, born in 1960, 4068 Old Homestead Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Cedteasia Phillips, born in 2003, 310 59th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Joseph R. Parker, born in 1988, 867 CR 290, Pachuta.

• DUI/other - Angela D. Covington, born in 1982, 1403 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.

• DUI - Benjamin Harper, born in 1987, 5984 BW Johnson Dr., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Kenneth Smith, born in 1989, 2919 11th St, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Ray Williams Jr., born in 2001, 117 Riviera Ave., Stonewall.

• Domestic violence - Cleveland Johnson, born in 2000, 117 Riviera Ave., Stonewall.

• Domestic violence - Larry D. Brooks, born in 1978, 2419 35th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Eddie G. Holt, born in 1953, 3813 8th St., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Roderick L. Rhoney, born in 1983, 310 56th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Alrico D. Ford, born in 1989, 7275 W Kentucky Ave., Lakewood, Colo. Ford is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

• Domestic violence - Darius J. Thomas, born in 1992, 1920 37th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Kanisha Thomas, born in 2003, 1920 37th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Bernard D. Campbell, born in 1989, 3726 19th Ct., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Terrinecy Harris, born in 1988, 3102 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Harris is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, simple assault.

• DUI/other - Jodi Walston, born in 2000, 1723 16th Ave., Meridian. Walston is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• DUI/other - Charles Warren, born in 1965, 1705 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Commercial burglary

• 2200 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:16 a.m.

• 2300 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:33 a.m.

• 800 block of 14th St., 2:50 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 3200 block of 28th Ave., 7:57 a.m.

• 5200 block of Hwy. 493, 10:05 p.m.

• 2100 block of 19th Ave., 5:57 a.m.

• 6200 block of 5th St., 9:01 a.m.

• 2600 block of 43rd Ave., 6:15 p.m.

• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:54 a.m.

• 6300 block of D St., 6:09 a.m.

• 2100 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:39 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 12:57 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2100 block of 35th Ave., 7:49 p.m.

Shootings

• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 10:06 p.m.

• 100 block of 60th Ave., 7:17 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/first offense - Allen V. Harwell, 62, 8564 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey. Harwell is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Scott Toole, 59, 2025 44th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Stolen vehicle

• Hwy. 494.

• Newton End Rd.

Welfare check

• Hwy. 496.

• Hwy. 11/80.

Assault

• Kewanee Rd.

Theft

• Constitution Ave.

• Sandflat Rd.

• Sandflat Rd.

Meet complainant

• 5th St.

• Sam Lackey Rd.

• Constitution Ave.

Accident no injuries

• Causeyville-Whynot Rd.

Accident agency

• Hwy. 19N SB.

Burglary already occupied

• North Lakeland Dr.

Impaired driver

• Collinsville Rd.

Vandalism

• North Lakeland Dr.

Observation

• Hwy. 39N.

Probation officer arrests Monday through Wednesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Marquis Melvin Rhoshard Reid, 29, 5717 Charlie Dunn Rd., Toomsuba.

• Probation violation/parole - Bernard Dantez Campbell, 32, 3726 19th Ct., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.

Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional

• 2211 11th.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

• 1009 Hwy. 39.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

• 154 Interstate 20/59 WB.

Public service

• 2518 Sellers.

Not reported

• 1401 College.

• 1702 Country Club.

• 2908 40th.

• 5360 Chandler.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 41 emergency runs Wednesday, at 2 p.m.

 

