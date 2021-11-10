Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Manslaughter - Ebony Lashea Creekmore, 32, 3474 Hwy. 11/80 E, Toomsuba. • Public drunk - Jeremy Hughes, born in 1979, 150 W Christi Dr. Lot 78, Dickson, Tenn.
• DUI/other - Christopher D. Talbert, born in 1982, 7692 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Talbert is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Jovann Baucum, born in 1959, 419 6th Ave., Meridian. Baucum is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, giving false information.
• Domestic violence - Mario Cole, born in 1986, 1481 Russell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Joanna J. Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian. Dorn is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Octavious Hudson, born in 1987, 5230 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Alrico Ford, born in 1989, 10108 Dawn Ridge Dr., Moss Point.
• Disorderly conduct - Lacedrick R. Dixon, born in 1982, 5203 Druid Ln., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Danyall D. Myles, born in 1977, 5054 37th St., Meridian. Myles is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• DUI/other - Ronald W. McGowin, born in 1960, 4068 Old Homestead Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Cedteasia Phillips, born in 2003, 310 59th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Joseph R. Parker, born in 1988, 867 CR 290, Pachuta.
• DUI/other - Angela D. Covington, born in 1982, 1403 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Benjamin Harper, born in 1987, 5984 BW Johnson Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kenneth Smith, born in 1989, 2919 11th St, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Ray Williams Jr., born in 2001, 117 Riviera Ave., Stonewall.
• Domestic violence - Cleveland Johnson, born in 2000, 117 Riviera Ave., Stonewall.
• Domestic violence - Larry D. Brooks, born in 1978, 2419 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Eddie G. Holt, born in 1953, 3813 8th St., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Roderick L. Rhoney, born in 1983, 310 56th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Alrico D. Ford, born in 1989, 7275 W Kentucky Ave., Lakewood, Colo. Ford is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Darius J. Thomas, born in 1992, 1920 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kanisha Thomas, born in 2003, 1920 37th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Bernard D. Campbell, born in 1989, 3726 19th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Terrinecy Harris, born in 1988, 3102 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Harris is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, simple assault.
• DUI/other - Jodi Walston, born in 2000, 1723 16th Ave., Meridian. Walston is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Charles Warren, born in 1965, 1705 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:16 a.m.
• 2300 block of Old Marion Rd., 9:33 a.m.
• 800 block of 14th St., 2:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of 28th Ave., 7:57 a.m.
• 5200 block of Hwy. 493, 10:05 p.m.
• 2100 block of 19th Ave., 5:57 a.m.
• 6200 block of 5th St., 9:01 a.m.
• 2600 block of 43rd Ave., 6:15 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:54 a.m.
• 6300 block of D St., 6:09 a.m.
• 2100 block of South Frontage Rd., 2:39 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 12:57 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2100 block of 35th Ave., 7:49 p.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 10:06 p.m.
• 100 block of 60th Ave., 7:17 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Allen V. Harwell, 62, 8564 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey. Harwell is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Scott Toole, 59, 2025 44th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 494.
• Newton End Rd.
Welfare check
• Hwy. 496.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Assault
• Kewanee Rd.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Sandflat Rd.
• Sandflat Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
• Sam Lackey Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Accident no injuries
• Causeyville-Whynot Rd.
Accident agency
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Burglary already occupied
• North Lakeland Dr.
Impaired driver
• Collinsville Rd.
Vandalism
• North Lakeland Dr.
Observation
• Hwy. 39N.
Probation officer arrests Monday through Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Marquis Melvin Rhoshard Reid, 29, 5717 Charlie Dunn Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Bernard Dantez Campbell, 32, 3726 19th Ct., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional
• 2211 11th.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1009 Hwy. 39.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 154 Interstate 20/59 WB.
Public service
• 2518 Sellers.
Not reported
• 1401 College.
• 1702 Country Club.
• 2908 40th.
• 5360 Chandler.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 41 emergency runs Wednesday, at 2 p.m.
