Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to appear - Lazaro Darwin Caraveo-Guillen, 37, 5616 Mosley Rd., Meridian. Caraveo-Guillen is also charged with failure to pay.
• Probation violation/parole - Otis Lamont Watkins, 31, 6450 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• Sale of a controlled substance - Fred Walter Wernecke Jr., 58, 4645 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Trespassing - Mary Magdalene Busby, 34, 844 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Robert Guy Davenport, 64, 7997 King Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Brittany Leigh Dunn, 31, 5655 Cooper Circle, Meridian.
• Violation of court order - Christopher Lee Harris, 46, 2723 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Michael James Hill, 57, 1621 Hopple, Cincinatti, Ohio. Hill is also charged with driving in more than one lane.
• Domestic violence - Robert Mark Holcombe, 68, 9501 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Donna Jean Keel, 52, 3410 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Keel is also charged with disorderly conduct, business.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Star Lynn May, 50, 3034 Peavy Road S., Chunky.
• Trespassing - Justin Wallace Mosley, 35, 5050 Fisher Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Jada Tiara Serton, 20, 119 Clarke Co. Rd., Quitman. Serton is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Jeremy Leon Trussell, 35, 3817 27th St., Meridian. Trussell is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, improper license tag/altered, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/second offense - Trenton Gartrell Vawters, 36, 5119 16th St., Meridian. Vawters is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Accident no injuries
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Centerhill-Martin Rd., Meridian.
• Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Burglary already occupied
• E Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian.
• Spring St., Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Safety checkpoint
• Hwy. 493.
Suspicious person
• Extension Rd., Lauderdale.
Grand larceny
• Dunns Fall Rd., Enterprise.
Rape/attempted
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
Aggravated assault
• Alamucha Whynot Rd-Ponds Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Rayshord Jimbraus Cook, 26, 3188 Tornton Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/second offense - Daniel Brice Langford, 32, 179 Hobby Farms Rd., Clinton. Langford is also charged with child endangerment, no liability insurance
• DUI/first offense - April Ebony Moore, 30, 194 Hawthorne Dr., Meridian. Moore is also charged with driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 2009 21st.
• 1717 45th.
Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional
• 1619 36th.
Dumpster or other outside receptacle fire
• 4501 Hwy. 39.
Passenger vehicle fire
• 2015 Mosby.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 721 Hwy. 19.
Not reported
• 1717 45th.
• 223 56th.
• 3999 40th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.