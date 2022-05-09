Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Jimmy Clifton Bell, 32, 12441 Ball Diamond Rd., Collinsville. Bell is also charged with failure to pay.
• Court order/mandatory days - Jonathan Thomas Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Charles Davey Knight, 31, 167 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tiffany S. Poe, 46, 483 Jimison Rd., Lauderdale. Poe is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Attempted burglary of auto - Dustin Lee Sullivan, 29, 3334 CR 320.
• DUI/first offense - Ladarrian Deveon Watts, 21, 14208 CR 210, Vossburg.
• Stalking - Mary Katherine Williams, 45, 3454 Hwy. 11/80E, Toomsuba. Williams is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• 33rd Ave/Davis St.
• Hwy. 45N.
Welfare check
• Whitaker Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Theft
• Fairchild Rd/North Lakeland Dr.
• Whippoorwill Rd.
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Accident no injuries
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
• West Lauderdale Rd.
• Hwy. 80W.
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
Bomb threat
• Dale Dr.
Burglary to vehicle
• Windsor Circle.
Shooting
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Accident hit and run
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2011 33rd.
• Not reported - 1421 52nd; 1706 19th; 2599 40th, 1799 45th; 2213 Hwy. 45; 5712 Bounds.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.