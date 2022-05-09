Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Jimmy Clifton Bell, 32, 12441 Ball Diamond Rd., Collinsville. Bell is also charged with failure to pay.

• Court order/mandatory days - Jonathan Thomas Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Charles Davey Knight, 31, 167 Skyland Dr., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Tiffany S. Poe, 46, 483 Jimison Rd., Lauderdale. Poe is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.

• Attempted burglary of auto - Dustin Lee Sullivan, 29, 3334 CR 320.

• DUI/first offense - Ladarrian Deveon Watts, 21, 14208 CR 210, Vossburg.

• Stalking - Mary Katherine Williams, 45, 3454 Hwy. 11/80E, Toomsuba. Williams is also charged with probation violation/parole.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Traffic stop

• 33rd Ave/Davis St.

• Hwy. 45N.

Welfare check

• Whitaker Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

Theft

• Fairchild Rd/North Lakeland Dr.

• Whippoorwill Rd.

• Hwy. 19N SB.

Accident no injuries

• Jeff Davis School Rd.

• West Lauderdale Rd.

• Hwy. 80W.

• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.

Bomb threat

• Dale Dr.

Burglary to vehicle

• Windsor Circle.

Shooting

• Old Hwy. 45N.

Accident hit and run

• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2011 33rd.

• Not reported - 1421 52nd; 1706 19th; 2599 40th, 1799 45th; 2213 Hwy. 45; 5712 Bounds.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

