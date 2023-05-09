The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
- Public drunk, two counts malicious mischief and two counts willful trespassing — homeless
- Petit larceny — homeless
- DUI refusal — 200 North Hills St., Apt. 23 B, Meridian
- Trespass less than larceny — 1510 26th Ave., Meridian.
- DUI — 1888 A Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian
- DUI — 1435 22nd Ave. Hts., Meridian.
- Public drunk and willful trespassing — 905 2nd Ave., York, Alabama.
- Disorderly conduct — 2114 43td Ave., Meridian.
- Public drunk — 227 Old Marion Rd., Apt. 90, Meridian.
- Littering — 1921 MLK Jr. Mem. Dr., Meridian.
- Shoplifting, two counts trespass less than larceny, willful trespassing, petit larceny and resisting arrest — 4308 20th St. Meridian.
- Willful trespassing — 419 49th Ave., Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 3018 26th St., Meridian.
- DUI refusal — 3411 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest — 2428 Old Marion Rd., Apt D30, Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 4403 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
- Domestic violence — 2427 4th Ave., Apt 21D, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
May 5
- Robbery — 1800 block of Highway 39 North; 11:55 a.m.
May 6
- Stolen vehicle — 600 block of Elmwood Drive; 1:28 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
May 5
- DUI first offense; switch tag; failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liabi; contempt of court — 614-James E Chaney Dr., Meridian.
May 6
- Probation violation, probation violation and malicious mischief — 2427 4th Ave. 14C, Meridian.
- Resisting arrest; foreign warrant, fugitive, holding — homeless
- Contempt of court, possess, receive, retain, acquire, or obtain poss or dispose of; felon in possession of firearm — 5102 1st St., Meridian.
- Aggravated assault — 200 23rd St. 26, Meridian.
- Contempt of court — 405 Brown Rd., York, Alabama.
- Contempt of court — 2114 43rd Ave., Meridian.
May 7
- Contempt of court — 13151 Newton End Rd., Collinsville.
- Simple domestic violence — 4034 Bailey Acres Circle., Meridian.
- Disorderly conduct — 2087 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
- Petit larceny — 3018 26th St., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
May 4
- DUI first offense — Hwy 39 bypass/Front Street Ext
May 5
- Possession of controlled substance — 4th Street
- Possession of controlled substance — E Parkway S
- DUI first offense — S. Frontage Rd
May 6
- Petit Larceny — SL Wilson Rd
- DUI first offense — Ruth Ln
- Resisting arrest — Russell Mt. Gilead Rd
- Simple domestic violence — Bailey Acres Circle
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
•Medical assist, assist EMS crew — 1301 23rd; 2205 Hwy 39; 815 33rd.
•No incident found on arrival at dispatch address — 6717 Old 8th Street.
•Not reported — 1914 11th; 201 Frontage; 3215 Ash; 575 Tanner; 805 Northwood Commons.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
May 5
- Motor vehicle accident — Hwy 45 N. (Marion)
- Motor vehicle accident — Dufour Dr. (Clarkdale)
- Emergency medical service — Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey)
- Emergency medical service — Turner Dr. (Russell)
- Assist — Serton Rd. (Lauderdale)
May 7
- Structure fire — Welch Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell)
- Emergency medical service — Hwy 39 (Samdale)
- Emergency medical service — Wilkerson Loop (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.