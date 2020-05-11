Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Carol D. Rolison, born in 1970, 189 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
• Controlled substance/sell/transfer - Dartagan A. Adams, born in 1981, 511 C St., Meridian.
• Trespassing/two counts - John Kelly, born in 1970, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Willie Brooks, born in 1972, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Michael Griggs, born in 1988, 2305 D St. Apt. A6, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kacindy Johnson, born in 1996, 1913 15th Ave. Apt. F, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with shoplifting.
• Domestic violence - Dennis Palmer, born in 1966, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Quandious Pickens, born in 1998, 1624 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Samuel Bester, born in 2000, 2471 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Willie J. Edwards, born in 1976, 3631 29th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Serenity Epting, born in 2000, 2104 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Bernard R. Smith, born in 1961, 895 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Joni M. Acosta, born in 1983, 5911 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Amber Barnett, born in 1991, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Anthony Tew, born in 1983, 7195 Jimmy Smith Rd., Bailey.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Jemyl Tillis, born in 2000, 253 Springfield Circle, Jackson.
• DUI refusal - Mardreekus Horn, born in 1994, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Horn is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first/other - Dylan Allen, born in 1994, 5542 Hunter Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first - Jessica McCoy, born in 2000, 3150 CR 371, Enterprise. McCoy is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Violation of executive order - Jaylon Johnson, born in 2000, 909 21st St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Matthew J. Chaney, born in 1993, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first - Haley Scott, born in 1999, 1946 22nd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Public drunk - Adedria Moore, born in 1980, 1438 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ronnie Dunagan, born in 1980, 2406 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Robert Life, born in 1966, 305 Pearl Dr., Pearl.
• DUI/first/other - Charles Banyard, born in 1993, 602 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Courtney L. Williams, born in 1992, 1101 E 1st St., Muncie, Indiana. Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI/first - Andra Collins, born in 1968, 179 Martin Circle Lawrenceville, Ga.
• DUI refusal - Frank Collier,, born in 1992, 1502 Okatibbee Clark Dr., Meridian. Collier is also charged with violation of executive order.
• DUI refusal - Calvin Anderson, born in 1973, 1808 35th St., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Jessica Harrell, born in 1988, 520 Foxrun Trail, Pearl.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jeffery Moore, born in 1980, 1818 35th Ave., Meridian. Moore is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Domestic violence - Calvin Anderson, born in 1999, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Apt B-14, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2000 block of 18th Ave., 7:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1000 block of North Frontage Rd., 8:15 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 900 block of 1st Ave. East, 11:18 a.m.
• 900 block of 1st Ave. East, 1:14 p.m.
• 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 11:26 p.m.
• 5600 block of Cooper Circle, 5:43 a.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of North Hills St., 11:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Jayson Ray Agent, 37, 4918 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense/three counts - Rockuendrick Roshun Hull, 32, 576 Hook Hopson Road, Porterville. Hall is also charged with obstructing traffic, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Life, 53, 305 Pearl Drive, Pearl.
• DUI/first offense - Brandon Augstin Torres, 21, 7770 Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Kacindy Renay Wooten, 24, 1725 20th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Accident
• KOA Campground Road, Toomsuba,
Improper parked vehicle
• Sam Lackey-David Newell, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Smith Spur Road, Toomsuba.
Suspicious vehicle
• 24th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 80 West.
• Brush/grass fire, Pineview Drive.
• Assist Governmental Agency, 64th Ave.
• Lock in, St. Luke St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
• False call, Bounds Road.
• Water rescue, East Lake Drive.
• False alarm, 15th Court.
• Chimney/flue fire, 40th Court.
• False alarm, 62nd Street.
• False alarm, C Street.
• Outside fire, Chandler Street.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following call Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Earl Reynolds Rd. (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 45 (Marion, Russell, Northeast).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
• Assist, Harper Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lizelia Road (Marion).
• Structure fire, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).
• Assist, David Newell (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, King Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
