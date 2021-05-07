Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Demetrius S. Tell, born in 1980, 2252 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michelle Y. Meyers, born in 1975, 1821 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Quentin O. Clark, born in 1994, 715 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Tamela D. Boston, born in 1991, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Zurita Edward, born in 1999, 3829 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Dorothy Dunnigan, born in 1989, 565 B Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Jermaine D. Cole, born in 1981, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Jason M. Busby, born in 1982, 2342 Crabapple Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Robbery
• 3300 block of State Blvd., at 8:58 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Donald Ave., 6:37 a.m.
• 900 block of 45th Ave., 7:32 a.m.
• 2000 block of 14th Ave., 2:48 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4700 block of 36th Ave., 9:07 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4700 block of 36th Ave., 9:07 a.m.
• 3100 block of Old Marion Rd., 12:18 p.m.
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:51 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear - Tamela Da’Nae Boston, 29, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Robert Nathan Gardner, 37, 3830 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Gardner is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Petit larceny - Devonta Latrell Holiday, 26, 1220 Jack Nelson Rd., DeKalb.
• Probation violation/parole - Ronnie Dale Malone, 36, 10951 Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• Felony DUI - John Earl Parker, 67, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Contraband in correctional facility - Tyrenae Shanten Williams, 21, 100 Alex Place, Livingston, Ala.
• DUI/first offense - Colby Walter Worthley, 25, 352 Swan Dr., Brandon. Worthley is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.
• Probation violation/parole - Eric Lee Holifield, 38, 4753 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/4th - Rowland Deon Jones, 55, 2305 D St. D-3, Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 22, 770 Wilder Dr., Meridian. Nicholas is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey a law enforcement officer.
• Trespassing - Davion Decarlos Williams, 27, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Assault
• 14th St., Meridian.
Deceased subject
• Harper Rd.
Disturbance
• Old Homestead Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Suspicious person
• Wilder Dr.
Burglary
• Fairchild Rd.
Theft
• Fred Speed Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Grassfire, Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).
• Grassfire, Charlie Dunn Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 Mitchum Bottom (Clarkdale).
• Brushfire, Ext. Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 69 emergency on Thursday and Friday.
