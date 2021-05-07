Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Domestic violence - Demetrius S. Tell, born in 1980, 2252 44th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Michelle Y. Meyers, born in 1975, 1821 30th Ave., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Quentin O. Clark, born in 1994, 715 55th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Tamela D. Boston, born in 1991, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Zurita Edward, born in 1999, 3829 Highland Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Dorothy Dunnigan, born in 1989, 565 B Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian.

• Shooting in the city - Jermaine D. Cole, born in 1981, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.

• Giving false information - Jason M. Busby, born in 1982, 2342 Crabapple Dr., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Robbery

• 3300 block of State Blvd., at 8:58 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 800 block of Donald Ave., 6:37 a.m.

• 900 block of 45th Ave., 7:32 a.m.

• 2000 block of 14th Ave., 2:48 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 4700 block of 36th Ave., 9:07 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 4700 block of 36th Ave., 9:07 a.m.

• 3100 block of Old Marion Rd., 12:18 p.m.

• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:51 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Failure to appear - Tamela Da’Nae Boston, 29, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Robert Nathan Gardner, 37, 3830 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Gardner is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

• Petit larceny - Devonta Latrell Holiday, 26, 1220 Jack Nelson Rd., DeKalb.

• Probation violation/parole - Ronnie Dale Malone, 36, 10951 Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.

• Felony DUI - John Earl Parker, 67, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.

• Contraband in correctional facility - Tyrenae Shanten Williams, 21, 100 Alex Place, Livingston, Ala.

• DUI/first offense - Colby Walter Worthley, 25, 352 Swan Dr., Brandon. Worthley is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.

• Probation violation/parole - Eric Lee Holifield, 38, 4753 Zero Rd., Meridian.

• Felony DUI/4th - Rowland Deon Jones, 55, 2305 D St. D-3, Meridian.

• Resisting arrest - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 22, 770 Wilder Dr., Meridian. Nicholas is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey a law enforcement officer.

• Trespassing - Davion Decarlos Williams, 27, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Assault

• 14th St., Meridian.

Deceased subject

• Harper Rd.

Disturbance

• Old Homestead Rd.

Meet complainant

• Constitution Ave.

Suspicious person

• Wilder Dr.

Burglary

• Fairchild Rd.

Theft

• Fred Speed Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Grassfire, Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).

• Grassfire, Charlie Dunn Rd. (Russell).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 Mitchum Bottom (Clarkdale).

• Brushfire, Ext. Rd. (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 69 emergency on Thursday and Friday.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video