Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Kearra L. Oliver, born in 1996, 503 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Keanna Earl, born in 1994, 503 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Clarence Brown, born in 1953, 343 Stevens Rd., Newton.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Amanda Day, born in 1989, 229 3rd Ave., Meridian. Day is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/threat - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 25887 Hattie Dr., Lisman, Ala.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Richard T. West, born in 1990, 1035 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Shakeila Tianna Bester, 33, 638 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
• Robbery - Tyquan Roshun Craig, 15, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Robbery - Tyler Daquez Matthews, 15, 2642 Myrtlelwood Dr., Meridian.
• Capital murder/five counts - Jyquan Joseph Radcliff, 20, 5234 Russell-Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Radcliff is also charged with aggravated assault.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Robbery
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 8:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2200 block of Front St., 8:20 a.m.
• 100 block of US Hwy. 11, 10:39 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 12:42 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 16th Ave., 2:51 p.m.
• 300 block of 34th Ave., 10:29 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Joshua William George, 34, 1170 Aycock Rd., Meridian. George is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Rape-statutory - Johnathen Lee Nause, 19, 5196 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Sean Dee Summerford, 44, 303 Crescent Lake Rd.
• Murder - Jakavion Adams, 22, 2236 44th Ave., Meridian. Adams is also charged with receiving stolen property.
• Probation violation/parole - James Robert Broadway, 55, 341 Murphy Rd., Carthage.
• Shoplifting $500 or more - Hannah Leigh Burnham, 32, 5520 North Hills St., Merdian.
• Kidnapping - Joseph Lee Howard, 63, 3327 Hwy. 43, McIntosh, Ala. Howard is also charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.
• Capital murder/five counts - Tavion T. Radcliff, 24, 5234 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Radcliff is also charged with aggravated assault.
• DUI/first offense - Laretha Manscha Shields, 35, 320 North St., Union.
• Probation violation/parole - Dustin Lee Sullivan, 29, 3334 CR 320, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Briarwood Rd.
Welfare check
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
• State Blvd. Ext.
Pick up wanted
• Zero Rd.
Missing person
• Shady Pine Dr.
Meet complainant
• Skyline Rd.
Theft
• Lizelia Rd.
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Constitution Ave.
Accident hit and run
• Centerhill-Martin Rd.-Byrd Doerner.
Disturbance
• Crescent Lake Rd.
• Mt. Horeb Rd.
Traffic stop
• 33rd Ave.-Davis St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2014 Hwy. 45.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 1900 24th.
• Gas leak - 300 22nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 399 Virginia.
• Not reported - 1523 Hwy. 19; 2511 34th; 506 Front St.; 6110 Hwy. 80; 815 33rd.
• Citizen complaint - 5044 22nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call - Atwood Dr. (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Sophie Lane (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
