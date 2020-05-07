Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Derrick Peterson, born in 1989, 312 44th Ave., Meridian. Peterson is also charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling.
• Possession of marijuana - Jeremy Killens, born in 1982, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian. Killens is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, simple assault/threat, shoplifting.
• Shoplifting - Randy T. Moore, born in 1999, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jamiee Clayton, born in 1992, 1944 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Yvonne Robinson - born n 1951, 914 11th St. Apt. 501, Meridian. Robinson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Cordell Williams, born in 1989, 3815 42nd St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Derrick C. Peterson, born in 1989, 312 44th Ave., Meridian. Peterson is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault.
• DUI/refusal - Sean S. Riley, born in 1986, 9395 Collinsville Circle, Collinsville.
• DUI/first - James E. Barnes III, born in 1968, 2128 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Treyveon D. Jones, born in 1994, 2201 9th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Janet Frazier, born in 1981, 381 Hawkins Crossing Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Antreveon M. Johnson, born in 2002, 5814 5th St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Auto burglary
• 4000 block of 28th St., 7:13 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 8:03 p.m.
Shootings
• 5300 block of 8th St. Ext., 1:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Probation violation/parole - Breanna Katelyn Guthrie, 25, 109 A St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lakeith Javon Jones, 30, 43132 Hooper St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Tina Marie Williams, 50, 711 Scruggs, Estonia N.C.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Vandalism
• Pine Tree Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Morgan Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Cook Rd.-Headstart Rd., Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.