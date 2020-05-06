Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disturbance of a business - Keith McCoy, born in 1973, 102 Nuggett Ct., Hattiesburg. McCoy is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• DUI/first other - Diallo Bell, born in 1996, 3655 Knox Rd., Lot B, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Izhun Bell, born in 2001, 200 23rd St., Apt. B168, Meridian. Bell is also charged with interfering with police.
• Public profanity - Markesia Baylor, born in 1997, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Elmira R. Sanders, born in 1976, 107 71st Pl. Apt. A135, Meridian.
• DUI/first - Curtis Horton Jr., born in 1992, 4315 26th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael M. Cherry, born in 1967, 9594 Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Shermania L. Ruffin, born in 1997, 107 71st Pl., Apt. A104, Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Hernandizes M. Price, born in 1983, 127 57th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Residential burglary
• 3500 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:06 p.m.
• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 10:06 p.m.
• 3500 block of 22nd Ave., 5:35 a.m.
Shootings
• 5100 block of West Gate Hills Dr., 6:03 a.m.
• 200 block of Bonita Rd., 7:43 p.m.
• 1800 block of 24th St., 10:35 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary-Commercial/two counts - Diallo Devonta Bell, 24, 3655 Knox Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Patrick Blalock Jr., 27, 52nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents fromTuesday through Wednesday.
Rape or attempted rape
• Welch Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Unauthorized burning, 32nd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• Brush/grass fire, Lakeland Dr., North.
• Vehicle accident, Lamar St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Grass fire, Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Russell, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
