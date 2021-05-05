Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Lakesiya Blakney, 28, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Ladarrell C. Roberts, born in 1977, 3625 42nd St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Angelo B. Cooley, born in 1979, 1809 Central St., Jackson. Cooley is also charged with disturbance of a business, destroying city property.
• Trespassing - Cornelius C. Miles, born in 1986, 200 23rd St. Apt. B157, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Anthony J. Broadway, born in 1993, 5919 2nd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Romeo Hinton, born in 1982, 1610 13th Ave., Meridian. • Simple assault/threat - Chasity L. Whitehead, born in 1991, 5209 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tyrance L. Murray Jr., born in 1998, 1007 63rd Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Amanda R. Burt, born in 1972, 706 Lyndale St., Clinton. Burt is also charged with shoplifting.
• Domestic violence - Alme Walker, born in 1982, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Derrin A. Parker, born in 1995, 3013 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Leah M. Parker, born in 1972, 3013 Willow Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 300 block of 27th Ave., 6:26 a.m.
• 3500 block of 35th St., 7:27 a.m.
• 4600 block of Paulding St., 8:27 a.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of Front St. Ext., 4:14 p.m.
• 100 block of North Hills St., 4:53 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Court order/mandatory days - Curtis Eugene Phillips, 49, 2707 North View Dr., Decatur, Ga.
• Resisting arrest - Ashton Michelle Moulds, 29, 4068 Old Homestead Rd. Lot 13, Meridian. Moulds is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Zero Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Shelby Gressett Rd.
Meet complainant
• Constitution Ave.
Deceased subject
• Harper Rd.
Disturbance
• Old Homestead Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, Post County Line Rd. (Martin).
• Assist, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey, Collinsville, Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.