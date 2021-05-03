Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI - Victoria L. Miller, born in 1999, 4640 Poplar Springs Dr. Apt. C22, Meridian.
• DUI - Marcus A. Jones, born in 1983, 2908 7th St. Apt. 9, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Matthew A. Duncan, born in 2002, 2433 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Marcus A. Jones, born in 1983, 2908 7th St., Apt. 9, Meridian. Jones is also charged with profane language, disturbance of a business.
• DUI - Walton L. Smith, born in 1971, 821 A St., Meridian.
• DUI - Anthony D. Combs, born in 1985, 5016 39th Ave. CR, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Tiffany Williams, born in 1976, 3351 7th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Dajon C. Rush, born in 1992, 2404 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tamia M. Huff, born in 2000, 107 71st Place, Apt. 119, Meridian.
• DUI - Billy R. Carter, born in 1988, 4838 Hwy. 27, Vicksburg.
• DUI/other - Antron L. Brown, born in 1978, 2302 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Brown is also charged with interfering with police.
• Public drunk - Nicholas G. Creekmore, born in 2000, 4796 Dale Dr. Lot 14, Meridian.
• Stalking - Kevin Emerson, born in 1963, 605 42nd Ave., Meridian. Emerson is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault/threat, trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Clayton Watson, born in 1998, 1515 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Derrick Moore, born in 1993, 3122 Valley St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Elizabeth S. Grace, born in 1994, 920 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Timmy McCoy, born in 1971, 920 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Derrick Moore, born in 1993, 3122 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tony C. Kimble, born in 1996, 2841 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of Grandview Ave., 5:13 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave., 6:02 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 33rd Ave., 2:17 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of Valley St., 11:33 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Allen Lashawn Boyd, 43, 3010 9th St. Apt. 1, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control.
• Failure to pay - Antron Lashawn Brown, 42, 2302 Jeff Davis Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Laine Carter, 44, 244 CR 829, Jones, Ala. Carter is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Kendrell Clayton, 24, 25 14th Ave., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Failure to appear/five counts - Jarvis Rasean Cook, 22, 3188 Thornton Rd., Lauderdale. Cook is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Richard Chad Cumberland, 32, 10121 Rd. 2826, Philadelphia. Cumberland is also charged with switched tag/license plate, driving under the influence/child endangerment.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Antonio Dean, 38, 1004 22nd St., Meridian. Dean is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Raymond D. Isaac, 25, 1137 Sandflat Rd., Meridian. Isaac is also charged with reckless driving, disregard of traffic device/three counts, no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - David Clifton Kilpatrick, 60, 1753 Newton Conehatta Rd., Lawrence. Kilpatrick is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Failure to appear - Tony Carlos Kimble Jr., 25, 2841 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Jessica Brooke McCoy, 20, 3150 Rd. 371, Enterprise.
• Failure to pay - William Derron Mitchell, 46, 3223 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Curtis Rackley, 60, 803 29th St. Apt. 11, Meridian. Rackley is also charged with child support failure to pay.
• DUI/second offense - Charles W. Scott, 24, 1719 MS 19 N, Meridian. Scott is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, failure to appear.
• Failure to pay - Jamie Renee Talley, 35, 8663 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
• Probation violation/parole - Brian Nathan Tidwell, 64, 164 Kewanee Rd., Toomsuba. Tidwell is also charged with contempt of court.
• Failure to pay - Michael Nechelle Wright Jr., 30, 1934 16th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19S.
Safety checkpoint
• 5th St.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 19N.
Theft
• Newton County-Martin Rd.
Observation
• 5th St.
DUI/endangering child
• Hwy.19N.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Observation
• John C. Stennis Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Dumpster fire, Centerhill Sunoco (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/59 (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
