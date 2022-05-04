Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Telephone harassment - Edward T. Odom, born in 1976, 1421 47th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 6 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:20 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:59 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:12 a.m.
• 300 block of Knight Parker Rd., 9:19 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:53 a.m.
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 9:16 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 11:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 55th Ave., 4:43 p.m.
• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 9:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Poncy Dawon Davis, 40, 501 C St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Reginald Dion Dixon, 29, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Kadijah Lashara Kirkland, 25, 2328 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Jamonte Jerome Phillips, 25, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with trespassing.
• Disturbing the peace - Kayla Walton Harper, 28, 490 Harper Rd., Meridian. Harper is also charged with trespassing/willful.
• Possession of controlled substance, in possession of weapon, with intent/two counts - Kristi Lynn Hayes, 41, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Hayes is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Jeremy Keith Lovell, 43, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Lovell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, in possession of weapon, with intent/two counts.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Zada Azeria Simmons, 20, 4695 Vimville-Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N.
• Grissom Rd.
Domestic violence
• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 145.
• Constitution Ave.
Accident no injuries
• Briarwood Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
Disturbance
• Grissom Rd.
Burglary
• Mountainview Place.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Curtis Lee Miller, 43, 360 Dewberry Lane, Ala. Miller is also charged with speeding 20/29, no driver’s license.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Building fire - 3201 23rd; 817 42nd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2675 St Andrews.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 3007 14th.
• Not reported - 3926 Grandview; 5508 30th; 1529 49th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2014 Hwy. 45.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1210 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59 (Meehan).
• Vehicle fire - York Rd. (Center Ridge).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
