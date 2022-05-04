Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Telephone harassment - Edward T. Odom, born in 1976, 1421 47th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Auto burglary

• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 6 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:20 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:59 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:12 a.m.

• 300 block of Knight Parker Rd., 9:19 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:53 a.m.

• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 11:24 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 2200 block of 23rd Ave., 9:16 a.m.

Shootings

• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 11:36 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 600 block of 55th Ave., 4:43 p.m.

• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 9:52 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Poncy Dawon Davis, 40, 501 C St., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Reginald Dion Dixon, 29, 1318 19th St., Meridian.

• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Kadijah Lashara Kirkland, 25, 2328 41st Ave., Meridian.

• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Jamonte Jerome Phillips, 25, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with trespassing.

• Disturbing the peace - Kayla Walton Harper, 28, 490 Harper Rd., Meridian. Harper is also charged with trespassing/willful.

• Possession of controlled substance, in possession of weapon, with intent/two counts - Kristi Lynn Hayes, 41, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Hayes is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Jeremy Keith Lovell, 43, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Lovell is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, in possession of weapon, with intent/two counts.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Zada Azeria Simmons, 20, 4695 Vimville-Causeyville Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N.

• Grissom Rd.

Domestic violence

• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.

Meet complainant

• Hwy. 145.

• Constitution Ave.

Accident no injuries

• Briarwood Rd.

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 19N.

Disturbance

• Grissom Rd.

Burglary

• Mountainview Place.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/first offense - Curtis Lee Miller, 43, 360 Dewberry Lane, Ala. Miller is also charged with speeding 20/29, no driver’s license.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Building fire - 3201 23rd; 817 42nd.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2675 St Andrews.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 3007 14th.

• Not reported - 3926 Grandview; 5508 30th; 1529 49th.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2014 Hwy. 45.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1210 Hwy. 39.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59 (Meehan).

• Vehicle fire - York Rd. (Center Ridge).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

