Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Malicious mischief - Danny E. Monegan, born in 1968, 1318 19th St. Apt. 18, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Arnesha R. Jackson, born in 1995, 1714 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Dentrey Jones, born in 1989, 4111 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Carleny L. Holmes, born in 1967, 351 56th Ave., Meridian. Holmes is also charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Christopher D. Manning, born in 1967, 4041 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Deasia D. Moore, born in 1997, 3203 12th St., Meridian. Moore is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, disturbance of a business/three counts.
• Willful trespassing - Joanna J. Dorn, born in 1975, 4310 58th Place, Meridian.
• Contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child - Yolanda S. Easley, born in 1980, 107 71st Place Apt. 39, Meridian.
• DUI - Rodrick Rankin, born in 1975, 224 MLK Jr. Memorial Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Quentashia L. Garner, born in 1998, 3315 North Hills St. Apt. 1301, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Joey Z. Wade, born in 1999, 711 39th Ave. Apt. 1301, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Cedrick R. Bonner, born in 1973, 501 34th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian. Bonner is also charged with telephone harassment, trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 4700 block of 24th Place, 8 a.m.
• 4400 block of 8th St., 9:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3300 block of 8th St., 7:55 p.m.
• 4300 block of 32nd Place, 10:02 p.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 5:06 a.m.
• 300 block of North Frontage Rd., 4:08 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 6100 block of Oakland Heights St., 12:51 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4500 block of 35th Ave., 7:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Joshua McLemore, 16, 107 71st Place #127, Meridian.
• Aggravated DUI/5 counts - Dalton Ray Vanderford, 17, 4927 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Shuneke Mondrelle Battle II, 20, 5342 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Battle II is also charged with seat belt violation, child restraint law, possession of marijuana in vehicle, child endangerment.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Patrick Blalock Jr., 29, 845 Liberty 495, DeKalb.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Stephen Blaine Colson, 52, 5521 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Colson is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Failure to pay - Amber Sha Johnson, 32, 3614 37th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Paul Henry Lester, 52, 3305 28th Ave., Meridian. Lester is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Failure to pay - Jamie Alan Miles, 38, 315 Mountain Top Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Malik D. Mills, 22, 1120 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, Maryland. Mills is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Catherine S. Monsour, 43, 5816 Fisher Zero Rd., Meridian. Monsour is also charged with expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Walter James Reed, 55, 5275 Water Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremy Scott Spann, 32, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian. Spann is also charged with failure to pay, motor vehicle felony taking, sale of methamphetamine, sale of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent, careless driving, improper equipment, no liability insurance, expired driver’s license, false ID information, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Meet complainant
• Bolen Long Creek Rd.
Safety check point
• Zero Rd/Causeyville Rd.
• Hwy. 19S Wilkerson Loop.
Traffic stop
• Interstate 59 SB.
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
Accident
• Hwy. 19N NB.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1521 North Hills; 2428 Old Marion; 5926 Oakland Park.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2000 Hwy. 39.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1704 Frontage.
• Detector activation, no fire-intentional - 506 Front St.
• Gas leak - 2211 24th.
• Not reported - 2104 24th; 2123 7th; 2918 27th; 551 39th; 603 55th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call - North Shore Dr. (Toomsuba).
• Assist - Wildwood Dr. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
