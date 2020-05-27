Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Arson - Richard Caine Caffey, 25, 4204 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Poncy Dawon Davis, 38, 1615 31st Ave. MLK Dr., Meridian. Davis is also charged with receiving stolen property.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Keaundre Devorrius Dixon, 20, 1509 Morson Rd., Jackson.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Anthony Scott Robinson, 46, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba.
• Grand larceny - Caitlin Abigail Roe, 30, Astro Motel Rm 16, Meridian. Roe is also charged with trafficking stolen firearms, possession of stolen firearm/11 counts, possession of stolen property/two counts.
• False pretense - Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 22, 1329 Providence Rd., Chunky. Sheffield is also charged with uttering forgery, receiving stolen property.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Assault
• Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Woods fire, Tommy Webb Dr.
• Building fire, Hwy. 39 North.
• Power line down, Hwy. 39 North.
• Vehicle accident, Old Marion Rd.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39 bypass.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.