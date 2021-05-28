Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 and 6 a.m. Friday, May 28:
•Domestic violence-Jemorrero D. Thomas, born 1996, 2428 Old Marion Road Apts. D29, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with petit larceny.
•Shoplifting-Micheal D. Patrick, born 1972, 499 Old Jackson Road, Forest.
•Trespass less than larceny-Brandy L. Edwards, born 1979, 3900 13th Street, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Albert C. Hicks, born 1997 2107 41st Ave., Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Zadeyisa Jones, born 1995, 3709 19th Street Apt. 5, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Albert C.Hicks Jr., born 1997, 2107 41st Ave. Apt. 5. Meridian.
•Simple assault- Correduis M.Naylor, born 1999, 3221 37th Ct. Meridian.
•Simple assault on a minor/two counts-Sincere M. Thomas, born 2001, 1727 34th Ave., Meridian.
•Driving under the influence refusal-Corderro M. Gale, born 1990, 3403 Parkway Blvd. Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct-Darren Pruitt, born 1988, 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27:
Stolen vehicles
•2300 block of North Frontage Road.
•100 block of 17th Avenue.
•2700 block of 45th Street.
Auto burglary
•1700 block of 14th Street.
•100 block of Highway 11 South.
Shootings
Thursday
•Meridian police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Friday
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 and 8:43 a.m. Friday, May 28:
•Possession of a controlled substance/two counts-Jermone Alan Earl, 60, 308 5th Ave., Meridian.
•Probation violation/parole-Dennis James Hearn,34, 4906 Pauling Street, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-simple assault-Christian Dewayne Stevens,22, 3410 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
•Burglary-commercial/two counts- Christopher Daniel Bryer,41, 6590 Zero Road, Meridian. Bryer is also charged with failure to pay.
•Burglary-dwelling house-Jannetta Latrice Lewis, 29, 9304 Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.
•Failure to pay-Steven Miller Gregory Miller,52, 3315 15th Place, Meridian.
•Driving on the wrong side of the road,-Alvin Henry Neese, 67, 10250 Road 244, Union. Nesse is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance, driving under the influence/first offense.
•Possession of marijuana in a vehicle-Vontrel Rushaun Pringle,20, 4606 Arthur Street, Meridian. Pringle is also charged with driving under the influence of other substances and seat belt sheriff’s office.
•Failure to pay(justice court)- Kayla Michelle Rush, 25, 1000 Church Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, May 26 to Friday, May 28:
•Simple domestic violence, first offense, Valley Road, Meridian.
Theft
•Constitution Avenue, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, May 26 to Friday, May 28:
•No runs
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Wednesday, May 26 to Friday, May 28:
•No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
•Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 1:22 p.m.
