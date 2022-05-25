Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Isaiah Combs, 15, 6384 Timber Trail Dr., Meridian. Combs is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/other substance - Nyshaelia Lanet Fountain, 19, 1176 Oliver Dr., Forest. Fountain is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Aggravated assault - Tanya Rachelle Gilbert, 47, 142 CR 1141, Shubuta.
• Failure to pay - Thomas Ryshun Grayson, 23, 1773 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Nicholas Jett Miller, 31, 2887 Causeyville Whynot Rd., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jonathan Michael Ruttley Jr., 30, 2916 Chandler St., Meridian. Ruttley Jr. is also charged with trespassing, possession of stolen firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - Lili Denise Young, 61, 3308 FM 2280, Clevurne, Texas.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - James Phillip Wilson, 42, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Traffic stop
• Cook Rd/Dogwood Lake Rd.
• Hawkins Crossing Rd/Hwy. 11/80.
• Hwy. 19N/Oatibbee Dam Rd.
• Hwy. 19N/Church Rd.
Meet complainant
• Pleasant Ridge Rd.
• North Shore Dr.
Burglary to vehicle
• Bunk Newell Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5111 Shumate.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 5525 Bounds.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 6212 Spruce.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 308 5th.
• Not reported - 2906 St Paul; 112 Hwy. 11/80; 4100 40th; 5030 Shumate; 803 29th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2002 6th.
• Gas leak - 1803 24th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call - Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).
• Grass fire - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire - Bolen-Long Creek Rd. (Russell, Southeast).
• Structure fire - Raymond Cobb Rd. (Center Ridge, Lauderdale, Toomsuba). • Assist - E Cook Rd. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 42 on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
