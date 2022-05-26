Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/first offense - Isaiah Combs, 15, 6384 Timber Trail Dr., Meridian. Combs is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/other substance - Nyshaelia Lanet Fountain, 19, 1176 Oliver Dr., Forest. Fountain is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Aggravated assault - Tanya Rachelle Gilbert, 47, 142 CR 1141, Shubuta.

• Failure to pay - Thomas Ryshun Grayson, 23, 1773 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.

• Sale of controlled substance - Nicholas Jett Miller, 31, 2887 Causeyville Whynot Rd., Meridian.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jonathan Michael Ruttley Jr., 30, 2916 Chandler St., Meridian. Ruttley Jr. is also charged with trespassing, possession of stolen firearm.

• Probation violation/parole - Lili Denise Young, 61, 3308 FM 2280, Clevurne, Texas.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - James Phillip Wilson, 42, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Traffic stop

• Cook Rd/Dogwood Lake Rd.

• Hawkins Crossing Rd/Hwy. 11/80.

• Hwy. 19N/Oatibbee Dam Rd.

• Hwy. 19N/Church Rd.

Meet complainant

• Pleasant Ridge Rd.

• North Shore Dr.

Burglary to vehicle

• Bunk Newell Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5111 Shumate.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 5525 Bounds.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 6212 Spruce.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 308 5th.

• Not reported - 2906 St Paul; 112 Hwy. 11/80; 4100 40th; 5030 Shumate; 803 29th.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2002 6th.

• Gas leak - 1803 24th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Emergency medical service call - Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).

• Grass fire - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).

• Structure fire - Bolen-Long Creek Rd. (Russell, Southeast).

• Structure fire - Raymond Cobb Rd. (Center Ridge, Lauderdale, Toomsuba). • Assist - E Cook Rd. (Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 42 on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

