Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Petit larceny/three counts - Jason L. Leddon, born in 1983, 6311 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Leddon is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Joshua L. Brown, born in 1998, 2069 Grand Ave. Apt. 6, Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Elissa R. Thomas, born in 1999, 200 North Hills St. Apt. 13G, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI/other - Joshua J. Campbell, born in 1995, 1318 19th St. Apt. B5, Meridian. Campbell is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Willful trespassing - Lakisha M. Lewis, born in 1976, 3509 33rd St., Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Zocquiel I. Drane, born in 1999, 5119 B Place, Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Jadakiss L. Hare, born in 2001, 1419 17th St., Meridian.
• Public profanity - Bianca M. Body, born in 1990, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 720, Meridian. Body is also charged with interfering with police, disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Gregory Calhoun, born in 1995, 2708 St Luke St., Apt. 76, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Cecil Pruitt, born in 1979, 423 N Wilson Blvd., Gulfport. Pruitt is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI/other - Dralyn Q. Terrell, born in 2000, 2903 10th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Randarius Bryant, born in 1994, 2633 St. Andrews St., Meridian. Bryant is also charged with petit larceny.
• Possession of marijuana - Letitia M. Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, giving false information.
• Giving false information - Samaud Williams, born in 2002, 5433 Hwy. 513, Stonewall.
• DUI/other - Anthony Brooks, born in 1967, 1616 18th St., Meridian. Brooks is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Timberly Breshers, born in 1977, 4511 Bethlehem Rd., Meridian. Breshers is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• Simple assault/threat - Nicesha Young, born in 1996, 1837 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - Angela Diane Covington, 38, 1318 19th St. Apt. H-5, Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Kerwin Rondreagus Dawson, 40, 1903 26th Ave., Meridian. Dawson is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation/parole.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - David Ray Marie Jr., 58, 111 Ironwood Rd., Butler, Ala. Marie Jr. is also charged with speeding 10 to 19 mph over the limit.
• Violation of order or agreement - Jamie Rochelle Nowell, 40, 1481 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Cory L. Reed, 34, 710 B St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Aggravated assault - Jessie La’Trell Smith, 30, 4524 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Smith is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg.
• Court ordered return - Craig Monroe Toole, 27, Frank Berry Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Stephen Blaine Colson, 51, 5521 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Colson is also charged with improper license tag display, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Felony/DUI - Ronnie Dale Davis, 62, 4320 36th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Rachelle Lee Fellis, 1030 Lost Horse Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lakreesha Shundrella Gowdy, 30, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with driving without headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - David Josiah Hayes, 19, 3519 Craigmore Circle, Meridian. Hayes is also charged with speeding.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Santarrio Antoine Lyons, 37, 530 Forrest St., Marion.
• Failure to appear - Ja’Darius Dequan Nelson, 26, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Robert Jeremy Strickland, 50, 10215 Hwy. 493, Bailey. Strickland is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
DUI
• Hwy. 39 at B St.
Observation
• Oak St/State Blvd. Ext.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire, Old Country Club Rd. (Marion, Northeast).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Assist, Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 27 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.