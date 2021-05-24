Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Trespassing - Domanetrius D. Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Jermaine M. Ramsey, born in 1997, 557 Sweet Gum Bottom Rd., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• DUI/refusal - Willie C. Gordon, born in 1962, 916 Fulton Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Erik Ragsdale, born in 1983, 4020 26th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles Wilson, born in 1961, 8013 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Simple assault/threat - Curtis E. Gully, born in 1992, 1321 44th Ave., Meridian. Gully is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI/refusal - Joshua Scott, born in 1986, 921 Firetower Rd., DeKalb. Scott is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Public drunk - Clayton Gibson, born in 1983, 1196 Plum Ave. Chipley, Fla.
• Simple assault - Roshonda Clark, born in 1983, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tommy L. Robinson, born in 1993, 1304 45th Ave., Meridian. Robinson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Rundrikus D. Watson, born in 1995, 3112 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kendrick L. Brown, born in 2000, 2422 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 8th St., 11:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 300 block of 44th Ave., 11:58 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of 56th Ave., 3:58 p.m.
Shootings
• 2500 block of A St., 11:56 a.m.
• 100 block of 71st Place, 9:37 p.m.
• 2000 block of 25th Ave., 11:10 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Joel Arias, 69, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian. Arias is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Drevonte Marquel Armour, 39, 4605 Arthur, Meridian. Armour is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Donald Jerome Armstrong, 37, 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Cardarrius Jamall Barfield, 26, 1006 28th Ave., Meridian. Barfield is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Robert Kenneth Floyd, 18, 976 Bonita Dr., Meridian. Floyd is also charged with expired tag, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/second offense - Anaaliea Iris Gomez, 31, 4534 Quail Rd., Meridian. Gomez is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/second offense - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 38, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Hearne is also charged with speeding, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license, seat belt violation, possession of controlled substance.
• Court order/mandatory days - Brian Hopkins, 50, 88 N St., Louisville.
• Failure to appear - Joseph Odell Oliver Sr., 60, 2286 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tommy Lee Robinson, 28, 3821 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Charles W. Scott, 24, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Shannon Steve Smith, 32, 5778 Johnson Loop Rd., Toomsuba. Smith is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/child endangerment/two counts - Joseph Edward Spinks, 46, 7071 Welch Rd., Toomsuba. Spinks is also charged with felony DUI, child restraint law, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment/three counts.
• DUI/second offense - Charlie Sterling Jr., 61, 316 W Linda St., Quitman.
• Careless driving - Johnny Lee Thomas, 26, 4614 15th St., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• DUI/first offense - James Milton Williams Jr., 21, 517 CR 274, Shubuta. Williams Jr. is also charged with unauthorized use of the vehicle (joyriding), seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Safety checkpoint
• 31st Ave. South.
• Hwy. 145.
• Old Wire Rd.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 39.
Accident no injuries
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Missing person
• Sharp Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Haguewood Rd. (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Oaktibbee Dam (Bailey, Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Russell-Topton Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
