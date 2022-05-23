Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Simple assault - Bobbie R. Huggins, born in 1958, 3807 Valley St., Meridian. Huggins is also charged with telephone harassment.

• Indecent exposure - Chad L. Skinner, born in 1971, 118 Wickware Rd., Newton.

• Petit larceny - Cedrick Bonner, born in 1972, 3228 11th Place, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Demetrius D. Clark, born in 1972, 509 Murphy Rd., Meridian.

• Contributing to the delinquency of a child/12 counts - Jessica Walker, born in 1978, 1943 Good Hope/Knox Rd., Toomsuba.

• Petit larceny - Gavin McAllister, born in 1982, 2904 40th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Robbery

• 600 block of 22nd Ave. S, 12:36 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 1000 block of D St., 9:27 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 5000 block of 22nd St., 12:44 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 3200 block of 23rd Ave., 3:06 p.m.

Shootings

• 1300 block of 18th Ave., 11:54 p.m.

• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 3:28 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Failure to pay - Auburn Paige Beavers, 22, 4752 York Rd., Lauderdale.

• Failure to pay - Kaley Renee Bridges, 21, 1531 48th Ave., Meridian.

• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Tony Carlos Kimble, 26, 2841 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian. Kimble is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts.

• Telephone harassment - Steve Allen Wright II, 34, 2450 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Theft

• Sunshine Rd.

Traffic stop

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Cook Rd.-Dogwood Lake Rd.

DUI

• Hwy. 39N-Old Marion Rd.

Burglary already occupied

• Aycock Rd.

Meet complainant

• 5th St.

Accident with injuries

• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.

Vandalism

• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.

Armed robbery

• Hwy. 80W.

Pick-up wanted

• Springhill Rd.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• Felony DUI - Roemero A. Thompson, 44, 890 Old Rock Rd., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with driving with suspended license, DUI/first offense.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Cooking fire, confined to container - 1910 Hwy. 19.

• Local alarm system, malicious false alarm - 431 Saddlebrook.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1016 Hwy. 19; 4200 38th

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 599 Hwy. 19.

• Not reported - 2605 20th; 3800 King; 5410 10th; 804 C; 2800 46th; 2906 St Paul; 5801 Arthur; 6116 Oakland Heights.

• Building fire - 2223 Frontage.

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 4799 29th.

• Public service - 2223 Frontage.

• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 1112 MLK Jr. Memorial.

• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 3004 8th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call - Sophie Lane (Collinsville).

• Assist - Okatibbee Lake (Collinsville).

• Wreck injuries - Hwy. 45N (Northeast).

• Wreck injuries - Vimville-Causeyville (Southeast).

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).

• Structure fire - Pleasant Ridge Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).

• Fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video