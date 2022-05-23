Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault - Bobbie R. Huggins, born in 1958, 3807 Valley St., Meridian. Huggins is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Indecent exposure - Chad L. Skinner, born in 1971, 118 Wickware Rd., Newton.
• Petit larceny - Cedrick Bonner, born in 1972, 3228 11th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Demetrius D. Clark, born in 1972, 509 Murphy Rd., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child/12 counts - Jessica Walker, born in 1978, 1943 Good Hope/Knox Rd., Toomsuba.
• Petit larceny - Gavin McAllister, born in 1982, 2904 40th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. S, 12:36 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1000 block of D St., 9:27 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5000 block of 22nd St., 12:44 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3200 block of 23rd Ave., 3:06 p.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 18th Ave., 11:54 p.m.
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 3:28 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Auburn Paige Beavers, 22, 4752 York Rd., Lauderdale.
• Failure to pay - Kaley Renee Bridges, 21, 1531 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Tony Carlos Kimble, 26, 2841 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian. Kimble is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts.
• Telephone harassment - Steve Allen Wright II, 34, 2450 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Sunshine Rd.
Traffic stop
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Cook Rd.-Dogwood Lake Rd.
DUI
• Hwy. 39N-Old Marion Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Aycock Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Accident with injuries
• Vimville-Causeyville Rd.
Vandalism
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
Armed robbery
• Hwy. 80W.
Pick-up wanted
• Springhill Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Felony DUI - Roemero A. Thompson, 44, 890 Old Rock Rd., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with driving with suspended license, DUI/first offense.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 1910 Hwy. 19.
• Local alarm system, malicious false alarm - 431 Saddlebrook.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1016 Hwy. 19; 4200 38th
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 599 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported - 2605 20th; 3800 King; 5410 10th; 804 C; 2800 46th; 2906 St Paul; 5801 Arthur; 6116 Oakland Heights.
• Building fire - 2223 Frontage.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 4799 29th.
• Public service - 2223 Frontage.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 1112 MLK Jr. Memorial.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 3004 8th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call - Sophie Lane (Collinsville).
• Assist - Okatibbee Lake (Collinsville).
• Wreck injuries - Hwy. 45N (Northeast).
• Wreck injuries - Vimville-Causeyville (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Structure fire - Pleasant Ridge Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
• Fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
