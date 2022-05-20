Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jiderous D. Forbes, born in 1999, 705 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Jason Jefferies, born in 1987, 4600 Paulding St., Meridian.
• DUI - Kayla Killingsworth, born in 1988, 2442 Pine Grove Rd., Pennington, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Craig M. Toole, born in 1993, 2107 43rd Ave., Meridian. Toole is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, telephone harassment.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Stacy S. Robinson, born in 1972, 3608 26th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Hayleigh Thomas, born in 1995.
• Burglary/commercial - Brian Letaurris, 31, homeless.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Roderick Timothy Wiley II, 23, 3319 Davis St., Meridian. Wiley II is also charged with possession of cocaine/three counts, possession of controlled substance/two counts, probation violation/parole.
• Disorderly conduct - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with simple assault threat.
• DUI - Melvin J. Landrum, born in 1961, 1713 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - Craig Toole, born in 1993, 2107 43rd Ave., Meridian. Toole is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Montrell C. Ramsey, born in 1995, 5056 37th St., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Resisting arrest - Dontea Bass, born in 1991, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D31, Meridian. Bass is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault/two counts.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Kimberly A. Still, born in 1972, 8544 Caroma St. Apt. 149, Olive Branch. Still is also charged with DUI/other, possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/two counts - Jaeshia Z. Avery, born in 1991, 2305 D St. Apt. F6, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Norman D. McKinney, born in 1996, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. McKinney is also charged with possession of marijuana.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 8th St., 3:12 a.m.
• 900 block of Front St., 5:16 a.m
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 35th Ave., 9:17 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 400 block of 45th St., 10:01 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/second offense - Jason Devon Hopson, 38, 8059 Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Hopson is also charged with child endangerment, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, improper turn/two counts, no driver’s license, failure to have vehicle under control, failure to yield right of way, failure to appear, probation violation/parole.
• Grand larceny - Brandon Lucky Keeton, 34, 10494 Cow Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Virginia M. Viohl, 33, 2310 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Michael Dunn, 26, 4640 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Dunn is also charged with improper lane usage, expired tag, failure to signal, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Addison Starr Pilgrim, 18, 3627 Catherine Dr., Lauderdale. Pilgrim is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Burglary
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
• Carl Harper Rd.
Safety check-point
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Suspicious vehicle
• Russell Camp Rd/Causeyville.
Meet complainant
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
Traffic stop
• Extension Rd/Lauderdale Rd.
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
Disturbance
• Old Wire Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Wynridge Dr.
Theft
• Lizzie Rd.
• Sunshine Rd.
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
DUI
• Hwy. 39N/Old Marion Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Brittany Nicole Hicks, 32, 5096 Birch 145, Meridian. Hicks is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2838 14th; 3315 North Hills; 100 Hawkins Crossing; 2128 Hwy. 39; 3129 Hwy. 39; 4012 Paulding; 4315 20th.
• Not reported - 1510 22nd Ave.; 2201 15th; 2899 8th; 810 Bragg; 3420 8th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Structure fire - Whippoorwill Rd. (Lost Gap, Suqualena).
• Structure fire - Skyline Rd. (Causeyville).
• Vehicle fire - Zero Rd/Matts Valley (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 33 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
