Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/other - Subhakar Salian, born in 1981, 3500 Hwy. 39N Apt. 38, Meridian.
• DUI/other - William R. Oglesby, born in 1961, 820 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:14 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 25th St., 9:49 a.m.
Shootings
• 2700 block of Grandview Ave., 11:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Akemus Adams, 36, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Adams is also charged with failure to pay, telephone harassment.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - James Gewaun Avery, 53, 317 46th Ave., Meridian.
• False pretense - Julius Lashawn Evans, 31, 2201 O’Connor St., Mobile, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Alex Keith Garrett, 35, 728 Alamucha St., Marion.
• Contempt of court - Shaun Michael Gibbs, 33, 8894 Stagecoach Lane, Lauderdale.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Keith Weldon Gunn, 23, 13151 Newton End Rd., Collinsville. Gunn is also charged with trespassing/willful.
• Failure to pay - Jeremy D. Hardy, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Melvin Lewis Holesome, 58, 2909 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - St. Carlos Marquis Boyd, 45, 810 37th Ave., Apt. 6, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, domestic violence, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• No driver’s license - Derrick Dewayne Ford, 44, 1481 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Ford is also charged with contempt of court, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, improper license tag display.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Tory E. Miller, 46, 6083 CR 320, Enterprise. Miller is also charged with improper tag license display, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in the vehicle.
• Failure to appear - Mark Devaugh Reed, 52, 225 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen property - Kevin Rogers, 18, 1767 Alice Irby, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Charles W. Scott, 24, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine -Alex Edgar Thompson, 27, 103 Shields Rd., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Theft
• Constitution Ave. Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N SB. Meridian.
• Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd. Toomsuba.
Stolen vehicle
• Center Hill Rd., Bailey.
Pick up wanted
• Okatibbee Rd., Collinsville.
Meet complainant
• 5th St., Meridian.
Burglary
• Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle fire, Carmel Church Rd. (Southeast).
• Assist, E Parkway S (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Thea Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Thursday and 37 Friday at 2 p.m.
