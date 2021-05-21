Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• DUI/other - Subhakar Salian, born in 1981, 3500 Hwy. 39N Apt. 38, Meridian.

• DUI/other - William R. Oglesby, born in 1961, 820 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Auto burglary

• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:14 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2400 block of 25th St., 9:49 a.m.

Shootings

• 2700 block of Grandview Ave., 11:34 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Akemus Adams, 36, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Adams is also charged with failure to pay, telephone harassment.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - James Gewaun Avery, 53, 317 46th Ave., Meridian.

• False pretense - Julius Lashawn Evans, 31, 2201 O’Connor St., Mobile, Ala.

• Probation violation/parole - Alex Keith Garrett, 35, 728 Alamucha St., Marion.

• Contempt of court - Shaun Michael Gibbs, 33, 8894 Stagecoach Lane, Lauderdale.

• Motor vehicle felony taking - Keith Weldon Gunn, 23, 13151 Newton End Rd., Collinsville. Gunn is also charged with trespassing/willful.

• Failure to pay - Jeremy D. Hardy, 25, 200 23rd St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Melvin Lewis Holesome, 58, 2909 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - St. Carlos Marquis Boyd, 45, 810 37th Ave., Apt. 6, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, domestic violence, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• No driver’s license - Derrick Dewayne Ford, 44, 1481 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Ford is also charged with contempt of court, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, improper license tag display.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Tory E. Miller, 46, 6083 CR 320, Enterprise. Miller is also charged with improper tag license display, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in the vehicle.

• Failure to appear - Mark Devaugh Reed, 52, 225 3rd Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of stolen property - Kevin Rogers, 18, 1767 Alice Irby, Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Charles W. Scott, 24, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine -Alex Edgar Thompson, 27, 103 Shields Rd., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Theft

• Constitution Ave. Meridian.

• Hwy. 19N SB. Meridian.

• Hwy. 45N, Meridian.

Accident no injuries

• Will Garrett Rd. Toomsuba.

Stolen vehicle

• Center Hill Rd., Bailey.

Pick up wanted

• Okatibbee Rd., Collinsville.

Meet complainant

• 5th St., Meridian.

Burglary

• Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Vehicle fire, Carmel Church Rd. (Southeast).

• Assist, E Parkway S (Lauderdale).

• Emergency medical service call, Thea Rd. (Martin).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Thursday and 37 Friday at 2 p.m.

 

