The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Earlrayon Magelle Maye Jr., 22, 1517 17th Ave.
• Failure to pay - Travis Rodriguas Reed, 38, 5892 Johnson Loop Rd., Toomsuba.
• Failure to pay - Donald Wayne Ruffin, 49, 1114 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Sterling J. Wooten, 44, 10249 East Telephone Rd., Daleville.
• Disorderly conduct - Areis H. Josey, born in 1970, homeless. Josey is also charged with public drunk, giving false information, resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Amos Ezell Jr., born in 1991, PO Box 240, Lisman, Ala.
• Fleeing - Ramone T. Daniels, born in 1999, 1502 5th St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with trespassing.
• Malicious mischief - Phillip J. Williamson, born in 1971, 202 59th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Jimmy R. Davis, born in 1959, 3005 Valley St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Lakeisha Q. Pratt, born in 1980, 2019 8th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Jose D. Perez, born in 2001, 4118 Royal Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Anthony Castillo, born in 1993, 531 Hillsboro St., Meridian.
• DUI - Labyran R. Burrage, born in 1986, 2711 Chandler St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Aniyah A. Brooks, born in 2002, 2524 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Lakeliver J. Leggett, born in 1996, 1701 25th Ave., Meridian. Leggett is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Denetria K. Ford, born in 1994, 2621 F Greenloop Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 3:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 11:23 p.m.
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 7:02 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 13th Ave., 8:23 a.m.
• 4800 block of King Rd., 5:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Tori Tyler Bell, 31, 8142 King Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/second offense - Chon-Peirre M. Dawkins, 34, 8895 Midway Dr., Meridian. Dawkins is also charged with suspended driver’s license, improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• DUI/refusal to take test - John Tyler Evans, 36, 9070 Church Rd., Collinsville.
• Disturbance of family - Skylar Ray Goodman, 20, 9992 Grissom Rd., Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - Amber Nicole Harris, 37, 166 Ruban Rd., Lena. Harris is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Brock Perez Hunter, 24, 110 Carver St., Union. Hunter is also charged with disturbance in public place, petit larceny.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny Ray McNeil, 60, 2015 Mosby, Meridian. McNeil is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 29, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr. H-29, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Paul Allen Morton, 56, 1088 Boyette Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - William Lopez Nolasco, 20, 822 Centerville Rd., Garland, Texas.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Accident unknown
• Rossie Smith Rd.
Assault
• Boyette Rd.
• King Rd.
Shoplifting
• Hwy. 19N.
Traffic stop
• North Hills St.
• Hwy. 19N.
Burglary to vehicle
• Aycock Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Woods Rd.-Old 8th St. Rd.
Theft
• Grissom Rd.
Disturbance
• Grissom Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Allen Rd.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of drugs near church or school/three counts, sale of controlled substance/two counts, possession of Hydrocodone.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 325 Hwy. 19.
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 200 23rd.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 6401 5th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1999 Hwy. 39; 200 23rd; 910 Hwy. 19; 109 Hwy. 11/80; 2428 Old Marion; 5223 Lakewood; 5704 42nd; 1702 9th; 5109 Druid;
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1523 Hwy. 19; 2200 Hwy. 39.
• Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other - 5145 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported - 1019 Grand; 1915 20th; 131 Frontage; 1103 62nd; 1109 Country Club; 2616 17th; 4100 40th; 2407 23rd; 2526 67th Ave.; 301 63rd; 3830 Poplar Springs; 4609 Broadmoor.
• Building fire - 7703 Old 8th St.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 535 Sweet Gum Bottom.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2103 13th.
• Canceled on medical scene - 801 B.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 295 Old Country Club.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brush fire - Interstate 59/145mm (Meehan, LEMA).
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Brush fire - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident - Mt. Horeb (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call - Hamrick Rd. (Collinsville).
• Brush fire - Minchew Lane (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
