Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Probation violation/parole - Earlrayon Magelle Maye Jr., 22, 1517 17th Ave.

• Failure to pay - Travis Rodriguas Reed, 38, 5892 Johnson Loop Rd., Toomsuba.

• Failure to pay - Donald Wayne Ruffin, 49, 1114 24th Ave., Meridian.

• Telephone harassment - Sterling J. Wooten, 44, 10249 East Telephone Rd., Daleville.

• Disorderly conduct - Areis H. Josey, born in 1970, homeless. Josey is also charged with public drunk, giving false information, resisting arrest.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Amos Ezell Jr., born in 1991, PO Box 240, Lisman, Ala.

• Fleeing - Ramone T. Daniels, born in 1999, 1502 5th St., Meridian.

• Disturbance of a business - Michael J. Chism, born in 1980, 1712 5th Ave., Meridian. Chism is also charged with trespassing.

• Malicious mischief - Phillip J. Williamson, born in 1971, 202 59th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Jimmy R. Davis, born in 1959, 3005 Valley St., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Lakeisha Q. Pratt, born in 1980, 2019 8th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Jose D. Perez, born in 2001, 4118 Royal Rd., Meridian.

• DUI - Anthony Castillo, born in 1993, 531 Hillsboro St., Meridian.

• DUI - Labyran R. Burrage, born in 1986, 2711 Chandler St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/Walmart - Aniyah A. Brooks, born in 2002, 2524 State Blvd., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Lakeliver J. Leggett, born in 1996, 1701 25th Ave., Meridian. Leggett is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Domestic violence - Denetria K. Ford, born in 1994, 2621 F Greenloop Rd., Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Robbery

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 3:39 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 11:23 p.m.

• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 7:02 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1400 block of 13th Ave., 8:23 a.m.

• 4800 block of King Rd., 5:07 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Tori Tyler Bell, 31, 8142 King Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with failure to pay.

• DUI/second offense - Chon-Peirre M. Dawkins, 34, 8895 Midway Dr., Meridian. Dawkins is also charged with suspended driver’s license, improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.

• DUI/refusal to take test - John Tyler Evans, 36, 9070 Church Rd., Collinsville.

• Disturbance of family - Skylar Ray Goodman, 20, 9992 Grissom Rd., Bailey.

• DUI/first offense - Amber Nicole Harris, 37, 166 Ruban Rd., Lena. Harris is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Brock Perez Hunter, 24, 110 Carver St., Union. Hunter is also charged with disturbance in public place, petit larceny.

• DUI/first offense - Johnny Ray McNeil, 60, 2015 Mosby, Meridian. McNeil is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 29, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr. H-29, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Paul Allen Morton, 56, 1088 Boyette Rd., Meridian.

• Public drunk - William Lopez Nolasco, 20, 822 Centerville Rd., Garland, Texas.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Accident unknown

• Rossie Smith Rd.

Assault

• Boyette Rd.

• King Rd.

Shoplifting

• Hwy. 19N.

Traffic stop

• North Hills St.

• Hwy. 19N.

Burglary to vehicle

• Aycock Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Woods Rd.-Old 8th St. Rd.

Theft

• Grissom Rd.

Disturbance

• Grissom Rd.

Suspicious vehicle

• Allen Rd.

East Mississippi Drug Task Force

• Possession of drugs near church or school/three counts, sale of controlled substance/two counts, possession of Hydrocodone.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Assist police or other governmental agency - 325 Hwy. 19.

• Cooking fire, confined to container - 200 23rd.

• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 6401 5th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1999 Hwy. 39; 200 23rd; 910 Hwy. 19; 109 Hwy. 11/80; 2428 Old Marion; 5223 Lakewood; 5704 42nd; 1702 9th; 5109 Druid;

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1523 Hwy. 19; 2200 Hwy. 39.

• Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other - 5145 Hwy. 39.

• Not reported - 1019 Grand; 1915 20th; 131 Frontage; 1103 62nd; 1109 Country Club; 2616 17th; 4100 40th; 2407 23rd; 2526 67th Ave.; 301 63rd; 3830 Poplar Springs; 4609 Broadmoor.

• Building fire - 7703 Old 8th St.

• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 535 Sweet Gum Bottom.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2103 13th.

• Canceled on medical scene - 801 B.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 295 Old Country Club.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Brush fire - Interstate 59/145mm (Meehan, LEMA).

• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).

• Brush fire - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).

• Motor vehicle accident - Mt. Horeb (Long Creek).

• Emergency medical service call - Hamrick Rd. (Collinsville).

• Brush fire - Minchew Lane (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

