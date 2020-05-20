Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Robbery/armed - Tyesha Thedford, born in 1992, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian. Donwell is also charged with giving false information.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless.
• DUI - Corderous Taylor, born in 1989, 107 71st Place Apt. 138, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Denise Ezell, born in 1988, 7100 Hwy. 80W, Meridian. Ezell is also charged with shoplifting.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 700 block of A St., 7:09 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block 41st St., 9:42 a.m.
• 800 block of Bonita Dr., 11:55 a.m.
• 3600 block of 46th St., 2:51 p.m.
• 5100 block of Mosby Rd., 5:38 p.m.
Shootings
• 3900 block of Paulding St., 12:48 p.m.
• 500 block of South Frontage Rd., 4:21 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St., 6:31 p.m.
• 1000 block of 18th St., 8:59 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of marijuana - Hunter Ray Cottles, 20, 8777 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Dylan Dooley, 19, 6758 Center Hill Rd., Bailey. Dooley is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license.
• Burglary/commercial - A’Ceon Ja’Shun Hopkins, 19, 3519 35th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Okatibbee Dam Spillway, Collinsville.
Vandalism
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Theft
• Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire, 31st Ave.-Valley Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
