Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Jaywalking - Chester L. Busby, born in 1984, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.

• DUI/other/two counts - John E. Hicks, born in 1956, 527 36th Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• DUI/refusal - Lester C. Sanders, born in 1965, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 Apt. D4, Meridian.

• Simple assault - Letitia M. Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with willful trespassing.

• DUI - William Franklin Jr., born in 1959, 104 Alta Vista Blvd., Newton.

• Domestic violence - Andranodo Chapman, born in 1989, 474 Westview Dr., Yazoo, Miss.

• Willful trespassing - Kyrion E. Adams, born in 2000, 1803 20th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Jorell Sholas, born in 1986, homeless. Sholas is also charged with public drunk.

• DUI/other - Hope A. Rhoden, born in 1978, 1044 CR 282, Quitman.

• Public drunk - Curtis Walker, born in 1971, 4208 East Old Wire Rd., Toomsuba.

• Simple assault/threat - William M. Smith, born in 1954, 3045 12th Ave., Meridian.

• Malicious mischief - Antwan Silliman, born in 2002, 5218 Lakewood Dr., Meridian.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Zachary W. George, born in 1989, 4609 Broadmoor Dr., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Auto burglary

• 4500 block of 9th Ave., 5:24 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 200 block of North Hills St., 10:16 a.m.

Shootings

• 3400 block of Highland Ave, 10:13 p.m.

• 3100 block of Valley St., 11:43 p.m.

• 200 block of 23rd St., 3:53 a.m.

Robbery

• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:34 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Corey Joseph Boutin, 35, 5106 Alamuchta Whynot Rd., Meridian. Boutin is also charged with disturbance of family.

• Trespassing upon lands of another - Eric Kade Loeber, 36, 3960 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.

• Probation violation/parole - Glen Moffite, 35, 1358 CR 58, Heidelberg.

• Simple assault - Geneva Hood Houston Pickens, 59, 956 Armetta Hood Rd., Meridian. Pickens is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• DUI/second offense - Terrance Antonio Cook, 41, 9514 Myer Rd., Daleville. Cook is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Receiving stolen property/felony/two counts - William Ray Parker, 50, 925 Bonita Dr., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary already occupied

• Valley Rd.

Burglary to vehicle

• Rob Sims Rd.

Stolen vehicle

• Joles Rd/Hwy. 45N.

• KOA Campground Rd.

Theft

• Pine Springs Circle.

• 5th St.

• Nutt Rd.

Pick up wanted

• Armetta Hood Rd.

Missing person

• Reservoir Rd.

Disturbance

• Alamucha Whynot Rd.

Meet complainant

• Skyland Dr.

Accident no injuries

• Valley Rd.

• Hwy. 80W.

• Dufour Dr.

• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.

Burglary

• Mt. Carmel Rd.

Safety check-point

• Old Hwy. 45N.

Suspicious vehicle

• Russell Campground Rd/Causeyville

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 905 MLK Jr. Memorial.

• Sprinkler activation due to malfunction - 519 Azalea.

• Trash or rubbish fire contained - 3507 7th.

• Not reported - 5404 10th; 905 MLK Jr. Memorial; 110 Hwy. 11/80; 4100 40th; 5111 Shumate; 5364 8th St; 6112 Oakland Park; 815 33rd.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1102 Constitution.

• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 230 Grand Cypress.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2252 42nd.

• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 2205 14th.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 525 55th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Emergency medical service call - Ponta Dr. (Lauderdale). • Emergency medical service call - West Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville). • Emergency medical service call - Skyline (Causeyville).

• Emergency medical service call - Leeville Rd. (Martin).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

