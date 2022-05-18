Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jaywalking - Chester L. Busby, born in 1984, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other/two counts - John E. Hicks, born in 1956, 527 36th Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/refusal - Lester C. Sanders, born in 1965, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 Apt. D4, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Letitia M. Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - William Franklin Jr., born in 1959, 104 Alta Vista Blvd., Newton.
• Domestic violence - Andranodo Chapman, born in 1989, 474 Westview Dr., Yazoo, Miss.
• Willful trespassing - Kyrion E. Adams, born in 2000, 1803 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jorell Sholas, born in 1986, homeless. Sholas is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/other - Hope A. Rhoden, born in 1978, 1044 CR 282, Quitman.
• Public drunk - Curtis Walker, born in 1971, 4208 East Old Wire Rd., Toomsuba.
• Simple assault/threat - William M. Smith, born in 1954, 3045 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Antwan Silliman, born in 2002, 5218 Lakewood Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Zachary W. George, born in 1989, 4609 Broadmoor Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 4500 block of 9th Ave., 5:24 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 200 block of North Hills St., 10:16 a.m.
Shootings
• 3400 block of Highland Ave, 10:13 p.m.
• 3100 block of Valley St., 11:43 p.m.
• 200 block of 23rd St., 3:53 a.m.
Robbery
• 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 9:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Corey Joseph Boutin, 35, 5106 Alamuchta Whynot Rd., Meridian. Boutin is also charged with disturbance of family.
• Trespassing upon lands of another - Eric Kade Loeber, 36, 3960 KOA Campground Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Glen Moffite, 35, 1358 CR 58, Heidelberg.
• Simple assault - Geneva Hood Houston Pickens, 59, 956 Armetta Hood Rd., Meridian. Pickens is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/second offense - Terrance Antonio Cook, 41, 9514 Myer Rd., Daleville. Cook is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Receiving stolen property/felony/two counts - William Ray Parker, 50, 925 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• Valley Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Rob Sims Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Joles Rd/Hwy. 45N.
• KOA Campground Rd.
Theft
• Pine Springs Circle.
• 5th St.
• Nutt Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Armetta Hood Rd.
Missing person
• Reservoir Rd.
Disturbance
• Alamucha Whynot Rd.
Meet complainant
• Skyland Dr.
Accident no injuries
• Valley Rd.
• Hwy. 80W.
• Dufour Dr.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Burglary
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
Safety check-point
• Old Hwy. 45N.
Suspicious vehicle
• Russell Campground Rd/Causeyville
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 905 MLK Jr. Memorial.
• Sprinkler activation due to malfunction - 519 Azalea.
• Trash or rubbish fire contained - 3507 7th.
• Not reported - 5404 10th; 905 MLK Jr. Memorial; 110 Hwy. 11/80; 4100 40th; 5111 Shumate; 5364 8th St; 6112 Oakland Park; 815 33rd.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1102 Constitution.
• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 230 Grand Cypress.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2252 42nd.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 2205 14th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 525 55th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call - Ponta Dr. (Lauderdale). • Emergency medical service call - West Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville). • Emergency medical service call - Skyline (Causeyville).
• Emergency medical service call - Leeville Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.