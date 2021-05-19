Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Richard C. Edwards Jr., born in 1994, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 Apt. E7, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Anthesia Mosley, born in 1996, 4401 40th Ave., Apt. 135, Meridian. Mosley is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI - Kintarius Clay, born in 1997, 2222 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Charles Hillman, born in 1978, 3908 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lisa M. Townsend, born in 1984, 322 Kirkland Ave., Quitman.
• Simple assault - Olivia Caraway, born in 1999, 6745 Valley Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 200 block of 49th Ave., 9:04 a.m.
• 1000 block of North Frontage Rd., 10:17 a.m.
Shootings
• 2700 block of Grandview Ave., 11:48 p.m.
• 3400 block of 69th Ave., 11:20 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 22nd Ave. Heights, 8:23 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Devon Oliver, 62, 5126 Stinson Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Oliver is also charged with public drunk.
• Failure to pay - Saige Michael Turberville, 29, 6803 13th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Angel Bennett, 34, 174 Skyland Dr., Meridian. Bennett is also charged with speeding, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Disturbing the peace - Justin Javon Easley, 30, 5324 Brannon Price Rd., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Tony Rennett Harrington, 39, 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia. Harrington is also charged with possession of stolen firearm, burglary/dwelling house, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of MDMA - Kristi Lynn Hayes, 40, 2318 47th Ave., Meridian. Hayes is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Possession of MDMA - Jeremy Keith Lovell, 42, 410 10th St., Columbus. Lovell is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, sale of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Michael B. Owens, 42, 2109 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Owens is also charged with possession of cocaine.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Stinson Cemetery Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Sam Lackey Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Causeyville Rd.
• Old 8th St. Rd. N.
• State Blvd. Ext./Oak St.
• Lauderdale Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 90 emergency runs Tuesday through Wednesday at 2 p.m.
