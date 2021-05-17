Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Carnelius D. Hill, born in 1989, 8025 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Jeremy L. Trussell, born in 1986, 3817 27th St., Meridian. Trussell is also charged with domestic violence, simple assault.
• DUI - Julian R. Metts, born in 1989, 615 Bonita Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shayila A. Smith, born in 1997, homeless.
• DUI/other - Ronald L. Thompson, born in 1997, 1008 Dogwood Dr., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Kaley Bridges, born in 2000, 1421 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Jamarkus Kelly, born in 2001, 2700 Chandler St. Apt. 33, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Melissa M. Rose, born in 1985, 317 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/three counts - Stephanie Chandler, born in 1978, 9313 Fellowship Rd., Meridian. Chandler is also charged with trespassing/four counts.
• DUI - Tristan M. Goforth, born in 2001, 245 Murphy Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jamarco C. Sumrall, born in 2002, 3825 25th St., Meridian. Sumrall is also charged with consumption of alcoholic beverage under 21.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Zachary George, born in 1989, 3527 North Shore Dr., Toomsuba.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Gregory Stribling, born in 1979, 2207 15th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Drevonte M. Armour, born in 1982, 5605 Arthur St., Meridian. Armour is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Auto burglary
• 3200 block of Hwy. 45N, 5:06 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:53 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 48th Ave., 1:14 a.m.
• 4600 block of Paulding St., 8:57 p.m.
Shootings
• 1500 block of 22nd Ave., 2:21 p.m.
• 1500 block of 22nd Ave., 5:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - James Earl Briggs, 40, 4608 Old Homestead Rd. Lot 12, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - William Colby Clark, 20, 4835 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Charlie Lee Cole, 58, 1677 Chisolm Harbour Rd., Collinsville. Cole is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Driving with suspended license - Keith Weldon Gunn, 23, 13151 Newton End Rd., Collinsville. Gunn is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Mason Dylan Howard, 28, 2843 CR 672, Quitman.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Ron Delondie Johnson, 34, 99 Clarke CR 158, Quitman.
• Probation violation/parole - Tyara Latece Marshall, 32, 5094 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Wilfred Jesse Nofire, 41, 757 Waterview Dr., Meridian. Nofire is also charged with improper lane usage.
• Failure to pay - Tiffini D. Parker, 36, 1604 11th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/of other substance - Timothy Lee Sellers, 47, 1324 Bunkum Rd., Ward, Ala. Sellers is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/of other substance - Joshua Robert Simmons, 29, 9823 Gipson Rd., Collinsville. Simmons is also charged with suspended driver’s license, expired tag, possession of controlled substance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Larry Terrell Taylor, 41, 917 Dennis Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Breanna Renee Thomas, 22, 2279 Pickard Campbell Rd., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with driving with suspended license.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Robert Wayne Whitehead, 56, 2287 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Whitehead is also charged with failure to yield to blue light/siren, careless driving, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Monanesa Williams, 33, 154 McVay Rd., Cuba, Ala.
• Felony DUI/two counts - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, 6172 Welsey Chapel Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
Domestic violence
• Pleasant Hill Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Escort
• 14th St.
Safety checkpoint
• Dennis Davidson Rd.
• Rocky Ridge Rd.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Stolen vehicle
• Frederickson Rd.
Disturbance
• Johnson Loop.
• Valley Rd.
DUI/first offense
• Vally St. near Airport Blvd.
Accident no injuries
• Knox Rd.
Suspicious person
• Causeyville Rd.
• 720 John C. Stennis Dr.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, 124 mm (Meehan).
• Structure fire, Long Creek Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Fire/alarm, Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 Lauderdale-Toomsuba (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical call, Hwy. 19N (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
